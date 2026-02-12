Paid parking hours extended in some Khor Fakkan zones

Paid parking hours in Khor Fakkan will soon be extended as the city's municipality announced new timings for parking zones that are subject to fees every day of the week.

These zones, usually identified by blue signage, will now charge motorists parking fees from 8am to 12am from February 16 onwards, instead of the previous 10pm cap.

These zones are known for applying parking fees every day of the week, including public holidays.

In October 2024, Sharjah had announced the same change for its 7-day parking zones, by extending the timings from 10pm to midnight. The change was implemented from November of that year.

The parking fee mentioned below is applicable at all paid parking zones in Sharjah. You can pay for these parking tickets via SMS parking service in the emirate.

HoursFees

1 hour - Dh2

2 hours - Dh5

3 hours - Dh8

5 hours - Dh12

Instead of daily parking fees, everyday users can opt for prepaid parking subscriptions, which offer individuals and businesses the convenience of using paid parking spaces according to their chosen plans. Subscribers can choose between a personal subscription for all areas of Sharjah or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide parking plan. The fees vary based on the type of subscription selected. Read subscription details here.

Commercial parking for all areas in Sharjah city:

Business subscription for all areas of Sharjah city gives the subscriber the right to park in all public parking spots in Sharjah city.

10 days - Dh170

20 days - Dh290

30 days - Dh390

3 months - Dh1,050

6 months - Dh1,750

12 months - Dh2,850

Commercial parking for two areas:

3 months - Dh600

6 months - Dh1,100

12 months - Dh2,100