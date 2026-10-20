Paid parking activated in 3 new areas in Al Ain from October 26

This initiative aims to facilitate access to establishments and facilities for residents, visitors and employees

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 20 Oct 2026, 1:39 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Abu Dhabi Mobility has informed Al Ain residents that paid parking will be activated across three new sectors of the city.

The authority said that the paid parking will be activated from October 26 and that payments for the same can be made through the Darb app. Charges will be Dh2 per hour for standard parking spaces.

Recommended For You

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

Saudi Arabia says Houthi projectile on Najran injures six, damages homes, vehicles

Saudi Arabia says Houthi projectile on Najran injures six, damages homes, vehicles

Aoun says Israel has not adhered to agreement; Lebanon still commited to diplomacy

Aoun says Israel has not adhered to agreement; Lebanon still commited to diplomacy

Over 11,000 bots in 1 month: UAE official warns of attempts to fuel regional tensions

Over 11,000 bots in 1 month: UAE official warns of attempts to fuel regional tensions

Saudi Arabia says intercepted 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

Saudi Arabia says intercepted 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

 

This initiative aims to facilitate access to establishments and facilities for residents, visitors and employees, while enhancing the daily mobility experience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Recently, Q Mobility implemented the 'Free Flow Paid Parking' system that enables automatic fee payment through the Darb wallet.

Q Mobility, supervised by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the payment system activation from June 3, requiring no machines or manual payments.

Q Mobility emphasised maintaining sufficient balance in the Darb wallet before using the service to ensure smooth use and avoid non-payment violations. Fees are Dh2 per hour, with a maximum of Dh15 for 24 hours, and the service is available 24/7 year-round.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Aoun says Israel has not adhered to agreement; Lebanon still commited to diplomacy

2

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

3

Saudi Arabia says Houthi projectile on Najran injures six, damages homes, vehicles

4

Over 11,000 bots in 1 month: UAE official warns of attempts to fuel regional tensions

5

UAE, Saudi figures urge Gulf nationals to put aside social media feuds