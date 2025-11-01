UAE jobs: Over half of Emirati youth look for work-life balance in new roles

A new study has found that 53 per cent of young Emiratis consider work-life balance a critical factor when choosing an employer, while 51 per cent place heavy emphasis on a positive and supportive work environment. This indicates a move away from conventional incentives and towards a more holistic, quality-of-life-driven approach to their careers.

The pursuit of financial independence and security remains the top career aspiration for 39 per cent of the youth surveyed. However, the desire to start their own business or become entrepreneurs is a close second at 31 per cent, highlighting a strong drive for autonomy and innovation among the younger generation.

Becoming a leader in their field and finding a role that aligns with personal values were also key motivators, each cited by 27 per cent of respondents.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Crucial factors

Despite these clear ambitions, young Emiratis face considerable hurdles. The study reveals that high competition for entry-level positions is the most common barrier, followed by a lack of practical experience, limited access to professional training, and a shortage of mentorship opportunities.

Cultural dynamics continue to play a significant role in shaping career paths, with 46 per cent of young Emiratis stating that their parents and family are the primary influence on their professional decisions.

The findings also point to a disconnect between awareness of future trends and the development of practical skills; while 42 per cent are thinking about the impact of AI, only a third see data literacy as a crucial factor for success.

These insights are drawn from a comprehensive white paper titled ‘The Future of Emirati Youth: Perspectives from Policymakers, Employers and Youth’, launched by Al-Futtaim.

The report, developed in partnership with the American University in Dubai (AUD), KPMG Middle East, and G42, collates findings from a nationwide survey of over 500 Emiratis aged 18-25, alongside insights from industry roundtables and youth discussions.

Systemic challenges

“This generation of young Emiratis is actively shaping the future of work with a clear vision of what they seek,” said Mira Al Futtaim, Chairwoman of Emiratisation at Al-Futtaim. “Our research shows they are digitally native, globally aware, and keenly attuned to global trends like AI and automation. However, they also face significant hurdles. This white paper serves as a critical roadmap for all stakeholders to align our efforts and unlock their immense potential.”

The report also highlights systemic challenges, such as pension disparities, which can make the private sector less appealing. More than half of the youth surveyed consider pension plans very important, yet 48 per cent find government schemes significantly more attractive.

Notably, a willingness to work abroad suggests a need for the UAE to cultivate more competitive domestic career opportunities to retain its top talent.

How to address the challenges

The white paper proposes a series of recommendations to address these challenges, calling for a systemic shift from quantity-based Emiratisation targets to a quality-based approach to talent development.

Key suggestions include harmonising pension systems, integrating early industry exposure into education, and empowering managers to become effective talent developers.

Partners in the initiative stressed the need for a collaborative ecosystem. “The insights from this white paper are a clear call to action for every organisation,” said Marketa Simkova, Partner and Head of People at KPMG Middle East, adding that effective talent strategies must embrace “holistic well-being, purpose, and continuous development.”

Maymee Kurian, Group Chief Human Capital and Culture Officer at G42, emphasised the importance of future-readiness. “In an era defined by rapid technological advancement, particularly in AI, preparing our youth for the future of work is not just an option, it’s an imperative,” she stated.

The report concludes that attracting and retaining top Emirati talent requires a fundamental shift in mindset from all stakeholders.

By fostering a collaborative environment that understands and responds to the evolving aspirations of its youth, the UAE can ensure they are not just participants in the workforce, but empowered leaders driving the nation’s future success.