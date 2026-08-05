Over 98% of UAE labour disputes resolved amicably in first half of 2026

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) successfully resolved 98.6 per cent of labour disputes amicably during the first half of 2026, reinforcing the stability and efficiency of the country’s labour market.

According to data released by the ministry on Wednesday, 185,793 labour disputes were settled through its dispute resolution system. Only 2,481 cases, representing 1.4 per cent of the total, were referred to the judiciary for further action.

These figures highlight the effectiveness of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop a system aligned with international best practices, ensuring a balanced and fair employment relationship between employers and employees.

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Fast-tracking justice

A significant factor contributing to this high resolution rate is the authority granted to MoHRE to directly adjudicate labour disputes involving claims of up to Dh50,000. This progressive measure has accelerated the dispute resolution process, significantly reduced the burden on local courts, and enabled claimants to receive their legal entitlements much faster.

Ahmed Al Qara, Director of the Labour Relations Department at MoHRE, emphasised the ministry’s proactive approach. “The Ministry continues to enhance the efficiency of its labour dispute resolution system through an integrated approach based on proactive solutions and effective resolution mechanisms that protect the rights of all parties to the employment relationship,” he said.

He further noted that the ministry is committed to resolving complaints within prescribed timeframes. By prioritising amicable settlements handled by specialised legal professionals, MoHRE ensures a swift response to the needs of both employers and employees.

“These efforts support the UAE’s strategic vision of building a flexible and balanced labour market founded on fairness and efficiency, which in turn helps foster a stable working environment that enhances the country’s global competitiveness,” Al Qara added.

Digital ecosystem and WPS

The success of the dispute resolution system is also closely tied to MoHRE’s advanced digital service ecosystem. By improving accessibility to its services, the ministry has enhanced overall customer satisfaction.

A central pillar of this ecosystem is the upgraded Wage Protection System (WPS). The WPS plays a crucial role in proactively monitoring employers’ compliance with salary payment requirements, identifying delays or violations at an early stage.

“This allows the Ministry to intervene promptly and take necessary action before issues escalate into legal disputes, while also improving employer compliance and strengthening trust between both parties to the employment relationship,” Al Qara explained.

The integration of the dispute resolution framework and the WPS with the ministry’s wider digital and regulatory systems enables data-driven decision-making, safeguarding the rights of all parties involved.

Global competitiveness

Maintaining such a high rate of amicable settlements demonstrates the success of the legislative and procedural framework developed by MoHRE. This aligns with the ministry’s strategy to continuously enhance the labour relations framework and deliver smart, proactive government services.

These efforts have further cemented the UAE’s leading position in global competitiveness rankings. Notably, the UAE ranks first in the World Competitiveness Yearbook for having the lowest number of labour disputes globally.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation continues to encourage employers and employees to utilise the Labour Claims and Advisory Call Centre. Individuals can submit complaints or seek guidance on employment relations by calling the toll-free number 80084, or by accessing services through the ministry’s website and the MoHRE smart app.