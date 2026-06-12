'Sleep schedule will change': Over 80% Middle East employees plan to watch Fifa World Cup

Football fans across the Middle East are preparing for a month of late nights and sleepy mornings, with more than 80 per cent of professionals in the region planning to watch matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite overnight kick-off times.

According to a survey by recruitment platform GulfTalent, 84 per cent of professionals across the region intend to watch at least some matches during the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Interest in this year's Fifa World Cup is expected to be particularly high as the tournament expands from 32 to 48 teams. Eight Arab nations have qualified, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Iraq.

The large expat population in the Gulf is also expected to boost viewership, with fans supporting teams from Europe, South America, Africa and Asia.

Unlike the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when many matches were played during or close to working hours in the region, all games in this year's tournament will be broadcast overnight in Gulf time, roughly between 8pm and 8am.

The survey found that nearly half of those planning to watch the World Cup expect to stay awake through the night for some matches, while a similar proportion plan to watch only evening games before midnight. A smaller group said they would catch up on highlights and replays the following day.

Abdul Fattah, a resident of Al Nahda and football fan, said he is already preparing to adjust his routine to follow some of the tournament's biggest teams.

“I am a Ronaldo fan, so I already know my sleep schedule is going to change over the next month. Some matches are at 11pm, some at 1am and others at 3am depending on where they are being played.”

“I will definitely watch the games. On days when Portugal, Argentina or France are playing, I may start work earlier, finish earlier and get some sleep before the match. I might even take leave or start work late for some of the bigger games,” said Abdul Fattah.

The late-night matches are also expected to affect workplace routines. While 45 per cent of respondents said watching games would have no impact on their workday, 30 per cent said they expected to go to work tired after cutting down on sleep.

Another 8 per cent said they would start work late, while a similar proportion planned to use annual leave. Around 6 per cent expected to work from home and 2 per cent said they would call in sick.

Employers as well appear to be preparing for the football fever. GulfTalent found that 72 per cent of managers would be willing to offer some form of flexibility during the tournament, including later start times or time off after major matches.

Shafaq Majali, a manager at an automobile firm in the UAE, said that the World Cup conversations have already begun in offices. “Everybody is talking about the World Cup. I think it will affect people's routines, although I am not sure it will affect productivity”

“A few team members have already asked about flexible timings during the tournament. We are also planning a team gathering around some of the matches,” he said.

Despite the expected disruption, only around one in nine professionals surveyed said their company had introduced a specific World Cup policy.

Some employers are choosing to embrace the tournament through football-themed activities, office prediction contests and group match screenings, turning the world's biggest sporting event into an opportunity for team bonding.

The GulfTalent survey was conducted among 1,200 professionals across nine countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan.