Over 5,000 kids, 1,000 parents: Dubai launches initiative to protect children online

Amid the growing challenges posed by the digital environment, Dubai has rolled out a comprehensive national initiative to protect children online and promote healthy digital practices among families.

The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, in strategic partnership with Digital Dubai and Sage Clinics, launched the “A Child’s Right to a Balanced Digital Life” initiative on Thursday. Rolled out in honour of the “Year of the Family,” the programme falls under the “Family track” of Digital Dubai’s broader Digital Balance programme.

During its first year, the initiative has set ambitious targets to impact the community directly. It is expected to reach more than 5,000 children, train over 480 teachers, and engage more than 1,000 parents.

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The programme will roll out a series of awareness workshops and campaigns targeting both parents and educational institutions. Additionally, it will engage and qualify over 300 youth ambassadors, known as “Child Rights Friends,” who will help raise awareness and promote positive digital practices among their peers.

The initiative serves as a preventive framework focused on the wellbeing of children and families, ensuring children’s safety and their right to grow up with dignity in the digital age. It aims to support and empower parents in guiding their children towards the safe and balanced use of technology, contributing to digital well-being and enhancing the welfare of families across the UAE.

'Shared responsibility'

Reem Al Awabed, Director of the Community Programmers Department at the CDA in Dubai, emphasised that protecting children in the digital space is a collective duty.

“We believe that protecting children in the digital environment is a shared responsibility,” Al Awabed said. “The ‘A Child’s Right to a Balanced Digital Life’ initiative reflects our commitment to promoting children’s rights by supporting families, teachers, and youth with the awareness and tools needed to create safer and healthier digital experiences.”

The initiative is designed to address the increasing need for awareness regarding healthy digital habits, helping families adapt to rapid social and technological changes.

By fostering children’s psychological and social well-being, the programme ultimately seeks to strengthen family cohesion, which is viewed as the cornerstone of raising future generations and building a sustainable society.

Dr Mahmoud Al Ali, Managing Partner at Sage Clinics, clarified that achieving digital balance does not mean entirely cutting off technology.

“Digital balance does not mean rejecting technology, but rather helping children and families use it in ways that support their wellbeing and growth, while promoting healthy relationships,” Dr Al Ali noted. “The ‘A Child’s Right to a Balanced Digital Life’ initiative is a key platform to transform awareness into tangible reality.”

Launched under Digital Dubai’s “Digital Wellbeing Programme,” the initiative reflects the emirate’s commitment to nurturing a generation that is more aware, resilient, and capable of leveraging technology in a safe, positive, and sustainable manner.