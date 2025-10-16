Over 50% of online content generated by AI, but failing to engage, says UAE minister

More than half of the online content is generated by artificial intelligence (AI), and it is being realised that people are not clicking on AI-generated content, said Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Government of UAE.

“Today, around 52 per cent of content on the internet is AI-generated, and 48 per cent is human-generated. With time, we're realizing that the search engines are not picking up AI content, and humans are not really clicking on that content, because there's too much coming to you that you don't really find interesting,” Al Olama said during a fireside chat at the Gitex Global 2025 on Thursday.

Following this, he pointed out, the governments should not approach from an ignorance perspective. “We have to be agile in policymaking to try to deal with the impacts of AI as it comes and try to do it effectively every step of the way.”

He noted that when it comes to how policymakers can approach, they need to regulate and govern AI, but at the same time, not try to overdo it.

“We tend to, as human beings, overestimate the capabilities of technology, and with that, overestimate is where it appears, and sometimes underestimate the impact over the long term.”

While speaking about the topic of AI risk, ethics, and sovereignty, he suggested that regulation should be done by people who understand this field.

“The UAE followed a very different methodology by appointing a chief AI officer in every single federal government agency, as well as in the effort of Dubai, in most of the agencies in the Dubai government. These chief AI officers did not just understand AI and limited themselves to that, but they also took tours to other places to see what the frontier of artificial intelligence is, and discuss regulation with the people that are working on the frontier of the technology. Because with that, you'll be able to have proactive regulation. I'm all for proactive regulation, but these regulations need to be well-informed. You can't have proactive regulation that is based on whether it's fear because of science fiction, whether it's a media article that is positioning things in a certain way,” he said, adding that there is this excitement that's making people feel like AI is going to solve every problem, which it isn't.