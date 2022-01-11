Over 29,000 Emiratis in leadership, supervisory positions in private sector

The number increased by 10 per cent last year compared to 2020

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 10:27 PM

A total of 29,800 Emiratis working in the UAE private sector are in leadership and supervisory positions, Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has told the Federal National Council (FNC).

During the FNC meeting on Tuesday, Dr Al Awar said the number of citizens working in the private sector increased by 10 per cent last year compared to 2020.

He stressed that the government seeks to launch more initiatives and programmes that would increase the percentage of Emiratisation in the private sector through the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council.

Responding to a question from FNC member, Sabreen Al Yamahi, about the localisation of leadership and supervisory positions in the private sector, the minister said: “The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council has adopted a number of initiatives and programmes aimed at supporting the private sector and motivating citizens to join private sector firms, after many obstacles were addressed, including the wage gap, which was largely filled by the financial support programme for the salaries of citizens working in this sector, in addition to other programmes concerned with training, qualification and development of national cadres.”