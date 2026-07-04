Over 200 visit Sharjah's consular camp for Indian expats as travel document demand rises

With the summer holiday travel season underway, demand for emergency travel documents is on the rise among Indian residents in the UAE.

More than 200 people availed various services on the first day of the special two-day consular outreach camp organised by the Indian Association Sharjah (IAS) in association with the Consulate General of India in Dubai on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Indian Association Sharjah, many residents visited the camp for services such as consular attestation, affidavits, passport verification, certificate verification and emergency travel documents.

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"We are also seeing increased demand for travel documents as many families prepare to travel during the summer holidays," the spokesperson said.

"Holding the camp in Sharjah has made these services more accessible and convenient for members of the Indian community living in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates."

The camp was organised to make consular services easier to access for residents who would otherwise have to travel to Dubai.

Among those who visited the camp was Ramesh Kumar, who came to get his educational documents attested.

"I had been postponing this work because taking time off to travel to Dubai during the week is not easy. Having this service in Sharjah saved me both time and travel. The process was smooth, and the staff guided applicants throughout," he said.

Another applicant, Shabana Parveen, said the outreach programme was particularly helpful for families and working professionals.

"I came to get my personal documents attested, and the entire process was quick and well organised. Many people living in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates find it difficult to visit Dubai for consular work. Bringing these services closer to residents is a big relief," she said.

The second day of the outreach camp will be held on Sunday, July 5, from 9am to 2.30pm at the Indian Association Sharjah premises.

Applicants are required to bring the original documents for attestation, valid identification, applicable fees and any supporting documents required under the Consulate's guidelines.