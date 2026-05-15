Over 160,000 Golden Visas issued to families in Dubai, authority says

As the world marked the International Day of Families on May 15, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) announced that over 167,000 Golden Visas have been issued to families of specialised talents. This is in line with Dubai’s aim to develop an integrated service ecosystem that enhances family stability and quality of life.

The figures, covering 2021 through the first quarter of 2026, show sustained growth in family residency permits, reinforcing Dubai’s vision of becoming the world's best city to live, work, and settle in.

First introduced in 2019, the Golden Visa is a long-term residency visa in the UAE that allows holders to live, work and study in the UAE without a sponsor or an employer. It is issued to people who bring special value to the country, including investors, athletes, entrepreneurs, doctors and outstanding students, among others.

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Key figures

GDRFA Dubai has developed a comprehensive digital service ecosystem covering visit visas, residency issuance, passports, and family record services. The directorate has also expanded Golden Visa benefits to first-degree family members across multiple categories, including investors, scientists, and retirees.

It is part of Dubai’s approach to attracting talent, expertise, and investments within a stable social environment that supports family balance and community sustainability.

Key figures include:

167,124 residencies for families of specialised talents

100,286 for families of real estate investors

70,247 for families of scientists and specialists

37,022 for families of investors

3,259 for families of retirees

Family is the foundation

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the family remains at the heart of the emirate’s future vision. "Dubai continues to reinforce a global model that places people and families at the heart of development," he said. "At GDRFA Dubai, we are committed to developing a flexible and digital service ecosystem that enhances stability and quality of life while strengthening families’ sense of security and belonging."

The approach aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme "Family is the Foundation of the Nation."

"The continuous growth in family residencies and Golden Visa reflects the increasing global confidence in Dubai as a destination for living and stability," Al Marri added.