1.27 million UAE students head back to school as families reset routines

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live coverage as students head back to school on August 31]

More than 1.27 million students across the UAE are heading back to school today as more than 1,180 schools reopen their doors for the new academic year.

For many families, Monday marks the return of early mornings, packed school bags and school runs after weeks of summer holidays. Some schools are staggering their return, with kindergarteners, new admissions and parents attending orientations, while senior students on some campuses return later.

The return to school is here, with families adjusting from relaxed summer lie-ins to earlier starts, settling first-day jitters and preparing children for the months ahead.

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But this morning is not simply about getting back to class. Students are returning to a school year that brings several significant changes, including no traditional homework for pupils from kindergarten to grade 2, tighter controls on digital devices for grade 6 students in public schools, expanded Arabic-language assessments and changes to how students are evaluated and taught.

For parents, much of the first-day preparation starts at home, with routines being re-established and children reassured about what lies ahead.

Parents focus on routines, reassurance

Neha Bhagwat, who works in a school’s administrative department, says one of the best ways to keep organised during school time is to establish a consistent morning routine.

Her morning starts 30 minutes before her children wake up, giving her some time alone to drink tea. She then makes them breakfast every morning, which they eat together, before heading upstairs for showers and getting ready for school.

For Bhagwat, this year's return to school also carries an added emotional dimension, with one of her sons entering Year 6 and taking on a leadership role.

“I have two boys going into Year 6 and Year 10, and my younger son is also starting the year as his primary school’s house captain. I had been talking to both of them, and they seemed quite excited. After a long summer, they’re looking forward to seeing their friends, getting back into a routine and having the structure and discipline that comes with an active school year.

“But my younger one is also a little nervous because this is his last year of primary school, and being house captain comes with added responsibility. He’ll have to work with his housemates and think about how he can make the year better for them. I’ve been reassuring him and reminding him that he doesn’t have to have everything figured out from day one.”

That balance between excitement and nerves is something many parents recognise on the first morning.

Bhagwat believes parents can help by making children feel prepared rather than overwhelmed, particularly by getting the practical details sorted before school begins.

“As parents, I think it’s important that we help children feel prepared and positive about the start of the year. I’ve been asking my boys to go to bed early for the past week, and we’ve also been getting their uniforms, bags and stationery ready so that the mornings are smoother.

“If parents show that they are organised and in control, that confidence rubs off on the children. Being present, preparing together and sharing their excitement can really help.”

For 10-year-old students, too, the return can be a mix of reluctance and anticipation. Dubai mother Mona Haddad said her son struggled with the early start but quickly became excited once he was ready.

“Waking up this morning was difficult, especially after such a long summer break, but once he was up and dressed, the excitement kicked in. He was looking forward to seeing his friends and telling them about his holiday.

“I think getting back into a routine will take a few days, but he’s genuinely excited about the year ahead.”

For older students, the first day can also signal the start of a more demanding academic phase.

Year 11 student Oliver Wilson said the prospect of exams had made the new year feel more serious, even as he looked forward to reconnecting with friends.

“Getting up this morning was definitely a struggle after the summer, but I was actually excited to be back. Year 11 feels like a big step, and I know there’s going to be a lot more pressure with exams and keeping on top of everything.

“At the same time, it will be good to see my friends again and get back into a proper routine. I’m looking forward to the year, even if I’m not quite ready for the early mornings yet!”

From family calendars to healthy school routines

As the school year gathers pace, families also have to keep track of a steady stream of school notices — from non-uniform days and sports events to study sessions, activities and exams.

One practical solution recommended by parents is a family calendar placed somewhere everyone can see it.

Moldovan expat Elena Rusu keeps an academic-year calendar with space for each member of the family, using it to record school-related information as soon as notices arrive.

“It’s an academic-year calendar with a dedicated space for each family member, plus an events section where I jot things down as soon as a notice comes in. That could be anything from meal plans and after-school activities to, depending on the child’s age, exam dates.”

Student health

Doctors, meanwhile, say families should expect some tiredness as children adjust to earlier mornings and busier days.

Dr Abin Vijayan, specialist paediatrician at Prime Medical Center, Burjuman branch, said the transition can temporarily leave children more tired than usual.

“It is common for children to feel unusually tired during the first few days of a new school year. Earlier mornings, changes in sleep patterns, increased concentration, social interaction, physical activity and homework can temporarily drain their energy.

“Mild fatigue should improve within several days as the child adjusts to the new routine.”

That adjustment starts with sleep, with doctors stressing that children need sufficient rest as they return to school.

Dr Mamata Bothra, specialist paediatrician and neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said school-aged children generally require more sleep than many parents may realise, while teenagers also need adequate rest to cope with academic and social demands.

“School-aged children generally need 9–12 hours of sleep, while teenagers need 8–10 hours. Poor sleep may show up not only as tiredness but also as irritability, hyperactivity, poor concentration or behavioural changes.

“A healthy breakfast and a balanced diet help children start the day well. Aim for variety — protein, whole grains, fruits and vegetables — and reduce excessive junk food and sugary drinks.”

And with UAE temperatures still high, hydration remains another priority for families packing school bags.

“In the UAE, hydration is particularly important. Send a water bottle and encourage children to drink regularly rather than waiting until they are very thirsty. Water should be the main drink.”