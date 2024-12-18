Outdoor cinema, special menus: Dubai Shopping Festival launches pop-up at Al Marmoom desert

Photos: Supplied

Residents and tourists making their way to the Dubai Shopping Festival can now visit a nature-themed pop up at Al Marmoom. Entry is free upon a minimum spending of Dh20.

Called 'The Uncommon x DSF', doors will be open from December 20, 2024 to January 12, 2025 from 4pm to 1am daily.

Families and friend groups alike can enjoy live music, auto meet-ups, gaming zones, light installations, and specially curated menus.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As part of the DSF Auto Season on January 3, 2025, and January 9, 2025, the venue will also host Defender & Bronco clubs meet-ups.

Lighting installations will illuminate the desert landscape, designed by the artist duo of Vendel & De Wolf, as part of Dubai Lights; cosy firepits and comfortable seating will be provided under the skies of Al Marmoom.

Visitors can also access a game zone, kids' play area and the Uncommon maze for adventurers. During weekends, outdoor cinema nights and live oud performances will fill the air.

Foodies can indulge in a seasonal menu specially curated by Chef Sheikha Hesa Al Khalifa, or savour flavours from BBQ Box from 31 December to 12 January.