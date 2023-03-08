'Our love for them keeps growing': Sheikh Mohammed meets prominent elderly businessmen in Dubai

The two men, Hamad bin Sougat and Juma Al Majid, are both well-respected Emiratis who have made their mark in entrepreneurship

Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023

No matter how busy his schedule is, the Ruler of Dubai always makes time to be with the people of the emirate. Recently, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met two "distinguished men".

Sheikh Mohammed shared snaps of the meeting in a tweet, saying: "I passed by some distinguished men — men from Dubai who have become a more valuable (part of the community) over time. Our love for them keeps growing as they age."

The Dubai Ruler identified them as Hamad bin Sougat and Juma Al Majid. Here are more photos from the meeting:

Hamad bin Sougat is one of the UAE’s most prominent businessmen, who is also a poet. Juma Al Majid is an Emirati entrepreneur and philanthropist who has held key positions in the country.

