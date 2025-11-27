Look: UAE residents play basketball against robot, get smart body scans at Kite Beach

A part of Kite Beach has turned into a glowing blue playground this week as the Dubai Future Foundation launches Our Future(s), an immersive fitness-meets-technology experience that is attracting runners, joggers and gym lovers straight after their workouts. The pop-up, open until November 30, blends sport, innovation and wellbeing in a way that feels futuristic and fun.

As you walk in, the first thing you notice is the lighting — a cool, bright blue that gives the whole area a sci-fi vibe. Music plays in the background, and every corner has something interactive. The biggest crowd-puller is the robotic arm basketball challenge, where visitors can shoot hoops against a moving mechanical arm. A screen beside it shows your live vitals, heart rate, reaction time and even the speed of your throw.

“I came here after my evening run and ended up staying almost an hour,” said Rohit Singh, a 32-year-old fitness enthusiast who trains at Kite Beach every day.

“You don’t usually see a robot arm blocking your shots. It’s fun, but also makes you think how tech is becoming part of everyday fitness.”

A few steps away, visitors can try the Technogym smart body-analysis scale, which gives a quick breakdown of body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone density and hydration levels and more. The screen lights up instantly with colourful graphs and personalised recommendations.

“I check my weight thrice a week, but this shows much more than a normal weighing scale,” said Alia Marwan, 27, who stopped by after finishing her beachside workout session. “It shows what part of your body needs more work, where you are gaining muscle… it’s honestly like having a mini fitness trainer in front of you.”

The space also features a foresight-led activation that demonstrates how health and performance may look in the years to come by using motion tracking, interactive screens, and visual stories of future wellbeing.

To cool off, there is a hydration station serving coconut water, vitamin-infused drinks, and refreshing wellness shots. Staff members guide visitors through the options and even explain which drink is ideal depending on your activity level.

The entire set-up feels like a walk-through of what gyms and outdoor workouts could become in the future like more data-driven, more interactive, and a lot more fun.

Our Future(s) is open to the public from 5pm to 11pm every day behind Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 2. Special sessions with Humantra, Technogym and Yango Play also run from 3pm to 4pm daily with limited spots.