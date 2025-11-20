'A brother before a friend': UAE mourns Osama Al Shaafar, ex FNC member, sporting icon

The UAE community is mourning Osama Al Shaafar, a former member of the Federal National Council (FNC) and former president of both the UAE and Asian Cycling Federations. Al Shaafar died on Wednesday following an accident abroad.

Just hours after the news broke, social media platforms were flooded with messages of condolences and sympathy, reflecting the deep affection he held among those who knew him.

Several sports channels, including Sharjah Sports and Dubai Sports, as well as the Federal National Council, extended their condolences to Al Shaafar’s family, recalling the 51-year-old's influential role and significant impact on the UAE and Asian sporting landscape.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Friends and acquaintances also shared their photos and memories on social media, affirming that he was close to everyone and known for his kindness, humility, and warm presence. Many noted that his genuine smile, always present, will remain unforgettable. He was often described as a brother before a friend, a man who never hesitated to support others or stand by those in need.

Al Shaafar was elected to the Federal National Council in 2019, representing the Emirate of Dubai. The Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) mourned his passing in an official statement.

According to Arabic media, his sporting career spanned more than two decades, during which he held several influential leadership roles. He served as president of the UAE Cycling Federation for eight years, a period during which the sport saw notable progress in results, talent development, and international hosting.

He went on to lead the Asian Cycling Confederation and served as Vice President of the International Cycling Union (UCI). His roles also included president of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Vice Chairman of the International Relations Committee at the Olympic Council of Asia, and member of the Asian Sporting Federations Committee.

Al Shaafar, who held an honorary doctorate from the Faculty of Sports Sciences in Uzbekistan, received several prestigious honours, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award in 2018, the Sports Achievement Award, and the Gold Medal of Honor from the International Federation of Bodybuilding in 2009.