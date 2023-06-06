Organisation that connects skilled refugees to jobs worldwide wins Sharjah award

The NGO has empowered thousands of refugees to seize life-changing opportunities and migrate for work in various refugee hosting countries

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 9:24 PM

The Big Heart Foundation has announced that the nonprofit international organisation Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB) is the winner of the 7th edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA 2023).

This recognition comes as a tribute to the organisation's innovative efforts from 2016 until today aimed at improving the lives of thousands of refugees and individuals in need worldwide.

TBB is the world's first and only organisation that works on connecting refugees and individuals in need with international job opportunities, enabling them to resume their professional lives, rebuild their future, and achieve self-sufficiency by opening skilled migration pathways. The NGO has empowered thousands of refugees to seize life-changing opportunities and migrate for work in various refugee hosting countries.

The seventh edition of the Dh500,000 SIARA award selected TBB from among 423 candidates representing 41 countries worldwide.

As a result of TBB's unparalleled efforts, several hosting countries such as Australia, Canada, and the UK have launched initiatives like the 'Hiring Displaced Talents' program, which enables refugees to utilize their abilities, skills, educational qualifications, and work experiences in official job opportunities within these nations.

The organisation is renowned for being the first nonprofit to initiate an International Job Fair exclusively for skilled refugees and displaced individuals. Through this initiative, they connect and pair individuals with prominent international companies and employers who are in need of their skills and expertise.

Additionally, the NGO provides specialized educational, vocational, and training programs to enhance the skills and expertise of highly qualified refugees before proceeding with employment procedures in international companies. These programs prioritize areas such as English language proficiency, computer and software training, and communication skills to ensure that individuals are well-prepared for job interviews.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation, said, "Through the recognition of pioneering and unconventional approaches to refugee service, addressing their unique needs, and bringing about positive transformation in their lives, the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA) continues to showcase exemplary models of humanitarian work."

"It serves as an inspiration for individuals and institutions to embrace innovative and sustainable solutions, effectively addressing both wider humanitarian challenges and the specific obstacles that hurdle refugees. This year, the award proudly acknowledges the outstanding efforts of (Talent Beyond Boundaries,) an organisation that firmly believes in the capabilities and potential of refugees and displaced people. Through their dedicated programmes and strategic plans, they have been empowering beneficiaries to provide for themselves and their families, and enjoy a multitude of choices in shaping their own future."

