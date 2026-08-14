Support for UAE organ donors: Medical cover, help with travel costs; other benefits

As organ donations save lives, and help patients who need life-changing treatment, UAE provides support for those who make the decision to donate, or wish to do so.

This includes medical, travel, and other forms of support for donors, under Ministerial Decision No. 91 of 2026. The framework covers living donors, people who have expressed their wish to donate after death, and relatives of deceased donors.

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Here is what the benefits include:

What medical support does a living donor receive?

Living donors can receive medical and insurance coverage for tests, examinations and procedures linked to the donation. This includes hospital admission, accommodation and the healthcare services needed as part of the transplant process.

The support does not end after surgery. Donors are also entitled to continued medical follow-up to monitor their health and recovery.

Is there support for travel and accommodation?

Yes. The framework includes accommodation arrangements near the treating hospital for donors or patients’ companions. Support can also be provided for travel and transport costs connected to the donation process.

There may also be assistance during the donor’s recovery period, including support linked to absence from work. Home-care services can be provided where needed.

What support is available to families of deceased donors?

Families of deceased donors can receive psychological and social support. They may also receive official recognition for their family member’s contribution. This can include certificates, medals and letters of appreciation.

The humanitarian stories of donors may also be documented as part of efforts to recognise their contribution.

Can donors or their relatives get priority for a transplant later?

In some cases, yes.

The decision provides priority for eligible donors and certain relatives if they later need an organ or tissue transplant. However, this does not mean they automatically receive an organ.

Priority depends on their medical condition and an assessment by the National Centre for Regulation of Human Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation and the relevant health authorities.

Who can qualify for this priority?

The eligible groups include living donors and their relatives up to the fourth degree. It also covers people who have expressed their wish to donate or made a bequest for donation, along with certain relatives.

Relatives of deceased donors are also included under the framework.

What checks does a living donor undergo before surgery?

Living donors go through several medical checks before a donation can take place. These include a review of their medical history, an assessment of their physical and psychological condition, blood tests, compatibility testing and medical imaging.

They also receive counselling and preparation before surgery. After the procedure, follow-up care can include medical treatment, nutrition support, psychological support and continued monitoring.

Why were these benefits introduced?

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the framework is aimed at protecting donors and recognising the role they and their families play in saving lives.

The measures are also intended to make donor care a part of the transplant process, from the first medical assessment through to recovery and long-term follow-up.