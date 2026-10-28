Order of Zayed II First Class awarded to flydubai crew: Who else has received the honour?

The UAE has given the crew of the Flydubai FZ1073 incident the Order of Zayed II, First Class, for their courage and timely action in keeping passengers safe.

While this time it was a way to mark the bravery of the crew, the Order of Zayed II, First Class is generally awarded to foreign ambassadors, diplomats and senior officials for their contributions to public service and strengthening ties with the UAE.

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Here are some of the other recipients of the honour:

1. UAE ambassadors to foreign countries

Also in October 2026, six UAE ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions abroad were awarded with the Order of Zayed II, First Class.

The ambassadors to France, Ireland, Egypt, Thailand, Norway and Greece were honoured for their "outstanding contributions" to building strong relationships among UAE and friendly countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa).

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the orders to the honourees, which were conferred upon them by the UAE President.

2. Indian ambassadors

Two Indian ambassadors received the honour as well. Navdeep Singh Suri, who served as India's Ambassador to the UAE from 2017 until his retirement from the Indian Foreign Service in 2019, after 36 years of diplomatic service. During his tenure in the Emirates, India and UAE established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Defence and trade relations between the two countries also gained in strength.

Sunjay Sudhir, who held the post from 2021 to 2025, was also conferred with the honour, for "strengthening and advancing the joint cooperation and comprehensive strategic relations between the two nations across various fields," according to Mofa.

3. Pakistani ambassador

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, former ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, also received the Order of Zayed II, First Class, for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

He was also known for his warmth and engagement with the Pakistani community in UAE.