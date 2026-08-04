Watch: $280-million assets seized, 839 arrested in UAE-led Operation Green Shield

The UAE-led Operation Green Shield 2026 has delivered substantial operational outcomes over a period of 17 days, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said in a post on X.

Authorities carried out 1,045 field operations, resulting in the arrest of 839 suspects and the seizure of materials, equipment, and assets linked to environmental crimes valued at more than $280 million.

These results demonstrate the effectiveness of coordinated international action in disrupting criminal networks involved in environmental offences.

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Operation Green Shield 2026

Responding to the growing international need for coordinated law enforcement action against environmental crime, the UAE-led Operation Green Shield 2026 was launched in July in collaboration with Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil.

Conducted across the Amazon Basin, the operation represents one of the largest coordinated multinational law enforcement efforts ever undertaken to combat environmental crime in one of the world's most environmentally significant regions.

In line with the visionary leadership that has made international cooperation a cornerstone for addressing cross-border challenges, the UAE has continued to strengthen its global environmental protection efforts through the International Initiative for Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC).

Launched in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in 2023, the initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to fostering international collaboration in tackling environmental crime and supporting sustainable development.

The success of Operation Green Shield 2026 highlights the UAE's ability to transform strategic international partnerships into impactful operational achievements with tangible results, Sheikh Saif's post said.

By bringing together countries across Latin America under a unified law enforcement framework, the UAE has contributed to establishing a more effective global model for combating cross-border environmental crime and reinforcing collective efforts to safeguard natural ecosystems for future generations.