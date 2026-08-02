UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 marks 1,000 days; aid to Gaza tops $3.89 billion

In a significant milestone reflecting the UAE's enduring humanitarian commitment, ''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' today marks 1,000 days of continuous relief efforts in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Launched under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the operation envisions the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach of providing relief to those affected by crises and standing in solidarity with communities in times of need.



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Through this integrated framework, the operation has helped alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and address their essential needs.

Over the course of the operation, the UAE has provided humanitarian assistance valued at more than US$3.89 billion, delivering over 126,000 tonnes of relief, medical and food aid.

The assistance has been transported through more than 770 flights, 25 ships, and over 13,000 trucks, ensuring the sustained delivery of aid to beneficiaries despite ongoing humanitarian and logistical challenges.

Healthcare has remained one of the operation's principal pillars. Medical services have been delivered through the UAE field hospital in the Gaza Strip, its affiliated medical centres, and the UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish.

Together, these facilities have provided treatment to more than 230,000 patients while also performing surgeries, delivering specialised healthcare and rehabilitation services, and establishing and operating medical centres that have strengthened healthcare capacity in the Gaza Strip.

The ''Birds of Goodness'' airdrop initiative has also continued to deliver humanitarian aid to areas inaccessible by land.

Through 81 airdrop missions, more than 4,000 tonnes of humanitarian supplies have been delivered, helping meet the urgent needs of the most vulnerable communities.

Beyond emergency relief, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has implemented a range of sustainable humanitarian and development initiatives, including strengthening food security through the operation of automated bakeries, providing safe drinking water by establishing and operating desalination plants and water distribution networks, and supporting the healthcare and education sectors.

The humanitarian operation has also advanced recovery and rehabilitation programmes, most notably the "Step of Hope" initiative, which manufactures and fits prosthetic limbs while providing rehabilitation services for amputees, enabling beneficiaries to regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

The operation underscores the country's commitment to humanitarian aid beyond emergencies, guided by generosity, solidarity and a focus on human dignity.