Opening of Hormuz strait may need multinational force, experts say at Abu Dhabi forum

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The Strait of Hormuz may require a broader international security framework, potentially involving a multinational naval force and regional countries, to guarantee freedom of navigation and prevent future disruptions to global shipping, experts said in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The proposal came as maritime and security experts discussed how the strategic waterway could be reopened and kept open following the latest conflict, with speakers arguing that relying solely on the United States or other traditional Western powers may not provide a sustainable long-term solution.

The experts also said Iran would have to be part of any lasting settlement, while Gulf states need to develop a common position on how to deal with Tehran and the Strait.

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“A permanent solution must have Iran at the negotiating table,” one speaker said, stressing that the issue could not be resolved through force alone and that Tehran would ultimately have to accept negotiations and make concessions.

The discussion took place during the Hili Forum session “Strait of Hormuz: Open by Law, Contested by Power”, featuring Dr Emma Salisbury, Nick Childs, Dr Habib AlMulla, Dr Victoria Stewart-Jolley, Dr Adam Ramey and Dr Gerasimos Rodotheatos, and moderated by Khamis Al Ali.

The panel heard that the Strait is not simply a regional security issue, but an international one because of its importance to global trade, energy supplies and food security.

One of the proposals discussed was the creation of an international framework under which countries from the Gulf and other regions could work alongside major naval powers to enforce freedom of navigation.

The arrangement could potentially include countries beyond the US, Britain and France, with speakers also raising the possibility of a role for the United Nations.

A broader coalition could help provide the military capability needed to enforce any agreement while reducing dependence on a single power, the discussion heard.

The speakers also questioned the predictability of US policy and what it means for Gulf security planning, arguing that regional countries cannot base their long-term security arrangements entirely on decisions made by successive US administrations.

At the same time, they said Gulf states should strengthen their own military and defensive capabilities while continuing to work with international partners.

A regional operational centre involving Gulf states, major powers and commercial shipping interests was also proposed as a possible practical measure.

Such a centre could coordinate information for vessels, issue warnings and use satellite imagery to identify safer routes, while allowing commercial operators to make decisions based on real-time security information.

The panel also warned that reopening the Strait would not immediately eliminate the risks to shipping.

Mine threats could continue to disrupt maritime traffic even after vessels begin returning to the waterway, with speakers noting that the psychological effect of a possible mine threat could itself be enough to deter commercial shipping.

Clearing mines is considerably more difficult and dangerous than laying them, the discussion heard, potentially making mine clearance one of the biggest challenges facing any effort to restore normal navigation.

European and Asian naval forces could have a role in mine clearance and restoring safe passage, but such an operation would require substantial military assets, personnel and political commitment.

The speakers also argued that any future security arrangement would need clear enforcement mechanisms and serious consequences for violations.

The discussion repeatedly returned to the need for a solution led by the region rather than imposed from outside.

“The solution cannot be a solution coming from Washington or Brussels,” one speaker said, arguing that it ultimately needs to come from the Gulf.

The panel also highlighted the environmental consequences of prolonged disruption, including oil pollution, waste from ships and damage to marine biodiversity in the Gulf.

The Hili Forum 2026, organised by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, is being held in Abu Dhabi on September 7 and 8 under the theme “Gulf at Crossroads: Conflict, Consequences and Course Correction”.