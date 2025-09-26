Watch: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gets UAE's MBZUAI's first honorary doctorate

UAE's Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence awarded its first honorary doctorate to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The ceremony was held at MBZUAI headquarters in Abu Dhabi, attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The honorary doctorate was a tribute to Altman's contributions to AI as a tool with real-world impact. Sheikh Khaled said Altman's journey aligns with the UAE's vision of pioneering artificial intelligence and innovation.

Watch a video of the ceremony, here:

The OpenAI founder is best known for launching ChatGPT, a generative chatbot that can answer a wide range of questions, from easy-to-cook dinner recipes, to book reviews. The bot can even write poems, and generate images of an individual in different styles, such as Ghibli, and the Barbie Box trend.

These have come under much discussion, as artists, critics, and ChatGPT users debate the boundaries of AI usage. Experts have warned about the danger of tech taking over art, or being used as alternatives for mental therapists.

However, the bot, which is free to use, can be a helpful assistant when it comes to research, daily queries, and getting quick, short responses.

UAE has sought to capitalise on the tech wave across different sectors – not just in the workforce or as adults, but also among children. The nation became the first to introduce AI as a part of the curriculum in public schools, for students as young as those in kindergarten.

As countries seek to establish governance for tech, UAE harnesses AI to create laws. Earlier this year, the Emirates announced a new AI-powered office for regulatory legislative intelligence that "brings together all federal and local laws in the UAE," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai said.