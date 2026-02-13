From space leaps to fighting on a mat: Sultan Al Neyadi wins silver medal in Jiu-Jitsu

UAE’s beloved astronaut Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi took to the mats on Friday to compete in Jiu-Jitsu at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi. The Minister of State for Youth Affairs fought in the purple belt category in the 77kg weight bracket in front of a packed stadium that cheered him on.

“The crowd loved watching him,” said a spectator. “Even before we knew that he was competing, we could see the stadium getting very crowded. We couldn’t understand why. Then we saw him step on the mats. The crowd were very excited and cheered him on. It was so great to see the country’s leadership take such an active part in sports and fitness.”