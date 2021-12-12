'Only in UAE': Indian expat wins cash prize of Dh500,000 in National Day raffle

A total of 10 winners took home more than Dh2 million in prizes

Ganesh Jayaraman. Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021

Ganesh Jayaraman, a 48-year-old Indian expat living in Dubai and working as an office administrator, got the call of his dreams during UAE's celebrations of the Year of the 50th.

On December 2 before joining in the Golden Jubilee celebrations with the rest of the country, Jayaraman got a call from Idealz informing him that he was the grand prize winner.

With the belief that his fortunes could be upturned only in the UAE, the resident of three and a half years put his faith in Idealz, the popular rewards-based online store.

His love for the UAE led him to purchase a commemorative Ubel Badge for Dh50 from the official National Day Cash Prize raffle hosted on www.idealz.com with a prize of Dh500,000 cash. However, little did he know that this purchase would change his life forever.

"I thought I was still dreaming when I got that first phone call, I could not believe it! I have never thought of myself as a lucky person, but I never stopped believing," says Jayaraman.

With the aim to use the prize money towards a good cause alongside investing it, Jayaraman, who hails from Tamil Nadu, wishes to open his very own restaurant back in South India, in hopes to give back to his community and provide the less fortunate with nutrition to live a healthy balanced life.

Jayaraman, the winner of the National Day Cash Prize moved to Dubai in 2017 in search of a better opportunity to provide for his family back home.

The humble gentleman shares, "What I can suggest to people is to believe in their luck, enter competitions, and love the UAE - anything is possible."

The official National Day Prize Campaigns by Idealz were hosted on the platform's website and application and saw a total of 10 winners took home more than Dh2 million in prizes.

The draws took place live on December 2 at Sunset Beach and were telecast live on television.

He says, “I never imagined winning this amount of money in my whole life, I have been working hard to feed my family and to provide my two daughters with the best education possible. All I wanted was to show off my love of the UAE by wearing the Ubel Badge during the National Day celebrations. I wasn’t expecting to win at all, but I am so thankful to God that I can now open my very own business and look after my family.”

Commenting on the celebratory prize campaigns, Founder and CEO of Idealz, Jad Toubayly says, “We would like to extend our congratulations to all winners this National Day. It brings us great pleasure knowing that some winners’ lives will change for the good.”

The e-commerce platform is the official digital raffle partner of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment and is the exclusive point of sale of the DSF Mega Cash Prize worth Dh750,000 amongst a host of other prizes, as it continues to change the lives of its customers, both locally and internationally.