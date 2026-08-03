UAE doctors warn against online peptide injections after influencer crackdown

The biggest danger behind the UAE's growing peptide trend is not just counterfeit products — it's that many people are injecting themselves with powerful substances without ever finding out whether those treatments are right for them.

Following the Emirates Drug Establishment's recent crackdown on 71 entities found marketing or selling unapproved peptide products and the referral of 14 social media influencers to the relevant authorities, doctors told Khaleej Times they are increasingly seeing patients turning to online sellers, influencer recommendations and social media trends instead of seeking proper medical advice.

"The bigger risk isn't just the substance; it's using it blind. No baseline blood tests, no monitoring, no idea what it's doing to your liver, glucose or hormones," said Dr Yousef Said, medical director and diabetologist at Metabolic.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

He said the clinic is seeing a growing number of patients who have obtained peptides through social media, online vendors, or recommendations from friends without medical supervision.

"Many believe these products are harmless because they are marketed as 'natural' or 'anti-ageing', when in reality many have never undergone the rigorous quality control and clinical testing required for approved medicines," he said.

Looking for a quick fix

According to Yousef, people are increasingly seeking peptides to lose weight, boost energy, build muscle, recover faster from injuries or simply "feel younger for longer".

"Social media has created the impression that peptides are quick and low-risk solutions," he said. "While some peptides have established medical uses and others are promising, many claims currently exceed the available scientific evidence."

One of the biggest misconceptions, he added, is that anything described as a peptide must automatically be safe.

"Peptides are a diverse group of molecules with very different biological effects. Some peptide medications are well-established and approved for specific medical conditions, while others remain investigational and should not be marketed as proven anti-ageing therapies."

Wrong treatment for the wrong patient

Doctors stressed that the issue extends beyond whether a product is genuine or counterfeit.

"We've seen patients who developed gastrointestinal side effects, unexpected hormonal changes, or simply spent considerable amounts of money on products that were ineffective because the diagnosis was incorrect or the product quality was uncertain," said Dr Said.

"In many cases, the biggest problem isn't necessarily toxicity; it's using the wrong treatment for the wrong indication without proper assessment or follow-up."

Dr Ismail Arslan, endocrinologist at Metabolic, said no one should consider peptide therapy without first undergoing a proper medical assessment.

"Evaluating liver function, kidney function, thyroid function, complete blood count, and fasting blood sugar gives us a good baseline," he said, adding that additional tests may be required depending on the treatment being considered.

"Once we have the baseline, we can also see the actual impact of the protocols in your numbers, so you can quantify the difference."

He warned that although peptide therapies can be beneficial when prescribed appropriately, self-prescribing can expose people to unnecessary risks.

"Unmonitored side effects may occur, such as fluid retention, glucose intolerance or changes in blood pressure," he said. "Product quality and sourcing are another significant risk. Peptides obtained from unregulated suppliers may be counterfeit, contaminated, incorrectly dosed or improperly stored."

Why people trust influencers

Psychologist Hiba Badawi believes the rise of influencer-led health advice is rooted in psychology rather than medicine.

"The influencer speaks to us in the language of emotions, while the doctor speaks in the language of reason," she said.

"Because influencers are constantly present in our daily lives, they gradually become familiar to us, almost like friends. That makes it much easier for people to listen to their advice."

She said the growing demand for peptides is also fuelled by the desire for quick results.

"People today are looking for fast change and magical solutions. At the same time, many carry a deep fear of ageing, weakness and death, making them more willing to believe anyone who promises youth or rapid transformation."

Social media platforms reinforce those messages by linking treatments to confidence, happiness and social acceptance, she added.

"They don't present an injection as simply a medicine. They associate it with self-confidence, acceptance and escaping the fear of ageing. That emotional connection can make people override logical thinking and take risks with their health."

Badawi said the fear of missing out also plays a significant role.

"When people constantly see others talking enthusiastically about staying young or transforming their bodies, they begin to worry about being left behind. In my practice, I've seen people come close to using unapproved compounds or hormones, not because they needed them medically, but because they felt they were somehow falling short."

No way to verify products online

For those tempted to buy peptide products online, pharmacist Mowaffak Alsadek said consumers have little way of confirming whether a product is genuine before purchasing it.

"Licensed pharmacies obtain medicines through regulated supply chains with strict requirements for storage, transportation and quality assurance," he said.

"With products sold through unofficial sources, there are no such guarantees. They may be counterfeit, contaminated, improperly stored or even contain completely different ingredients."

He said consumers should be wary of products sold without a prescription, unusually low prices, sellers operating only through social media, the absence of a licensed pharmacy and suspicious packaging.

"If someone has already bought or used one of these products, they should stop using it, consult a healthcare professional and seek urgent medical attention if they experience any adverse effects."

For Yousef, the discussion ultimately comes down to one question.

"The question shouldn't be whether a therapy is a peptide or not," he said. "It should be whether it is the right treatment for the right patient, supported by the best available evidence, obtained from a regulated source and prescribed with appropriate monitoring."