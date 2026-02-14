One player wins Dh5 million second prize in latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw

One participant won the Dh5 million second prize in the latest Lucky Day draw held by the UAE Lottery on Saturday, according to results posted on the official website of the operator.

The winner secured the prize after matching all six days' numbers.

Two players also won Dh100,000 each after matching five days' numbers and the month number, according to results posted on the official website of the operator.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The winning numbers for the weekly draw were:

Days: 11, 19, 28, 15, 31 and 7

Lucky Month: 3

Lucky Chance winners

The weekly draw also included the Lucky Chance segment, where three players won Dh100,000 each, according to results posted on the official website of the operator.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

CT7035623

AY2395119

DP9210570

According to the operator, a total of 215 participants have won under the Lucky Chance segment so far, including this week’s winners.