One Kalba park completed, other projects 90% done; green spaces to be community hubs

Residents of Kalba are set to enjoy more green spaces and family-friendly recreational destinations as Sharjah advances a series of park projects across the eastern city, with several developments reaching 90 per cent completion and one major park already handed over for public use.

The Sharjah Department of Public Works said the projects are progressing steadily in coordination with the Kalba Municipal Council as part of the emirate’s long-term vision to enhance public amenities, improve quality of life and provide modern recreational spaces that cater to the needs of the growing community.

Among the key milestones, Al Saf 7 Park, covering 65,700 square metres, has been completed and handed over to the beneficiary authority. Development works at Al Sidra Park have also been completed, while construction continues on other parks that have reached advanced stages of execution.

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The projects form part of Sharjah’s continued investment in creating vibrant public spaces that encourage outdoor activities, promote healthier lifestyles and provide welcoming environments where families, children and visitors can gather throughout the year. The new parks are also expected to contribute to Kalba’s appeal as a destination known for its natural beauty, leisure attractions and community-focused development.

Engineer Khadija Al Dhuhouri, from the department’s Kalba branch, said the park developments reflect a comprehensive vision to create modern, accessible recreational facilities that enrich everyday life for residents while keeping pace with the city’s continued growth.

She said the department is committed to delivering parks that go beyond landscaped green areas by creating welcoming community spaces where families can spend quality time, children can enjoy safe outdoor play and residents can embrace more active lifestyles. She added that the projects have been designed to complement Kalba’s natural environment while enhancing the city’s urban landscape and supporting Sharjah’s wider goal of developing sustainable, people-centred communities that meet the aspirations of current and future generations.

Kalba has witnessed sustained investment in public infrastructure and community facilities in recent years as Sharjah continues to develop its eastern region. The latest park projects build on that momentum by expanding access to green spaces and recreational amenities, reinforcing the city’s reputation as an attractive place to live, visit and enjoy outdoor experiences.

Once completed, the parks are expected to provide residents with additional venues for leisure, exercise and community gatherings, further strengthening Kalba’s position as one of Sharjah’s most liveable and family-friendly cities.