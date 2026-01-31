‘One big family’: Sheikh Mohammed praises community initiative for young entrepreneurs

Dubai’s spirit of community and entrepreneurship was on full display in a lively neighbourhood initiative shared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who praised the event designed to support young entrepreneurs and bring residents together.

The video, posted by Sheikh Mohammed, captures a vibrant, one-day community market organised in Muhaisnah, where children, many who seem no older than 15, set up small stalls to sell their goods, food and creative products.

The atmosphere is bustling and joyful, with families strolling through the packed space, stopping to chat, sample treats and encourage the young vendors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Watch the video here:

In the video, the person filming walks from stall to stall, engaging warmly with the children, asking them about their ideas and purchasing their products.

The range of offerings reflects both creativity and enthusiasm: children promoting sweaters and clothing, others offering snacks, candy and cookies neatly packed in boxes.

One young girl proudly showcases her stationery stall, filled with pencils, drawing pens and art supplies, while another runs a lemonade stand, dressed smartly in an apron as she serves customers with confidence.

Winter flavours also make an appearance. One boy celebrates the season by preparing hot chocolate, carefully topping each cup with whipped cream and marshmallows, as other young entrepreneurs offer freshly baked cookies and sweet treats.

The stalls, though small, are run with remarkable seriousness and pride, giving the children a taste of running a business.

Beyond commerce, the event is clearly about connection. Visitors interviewed in the video describe it as a meaningful community initiative that allows neighbours to meet, interact and build relationships.

One resident suggests the concept should be held more often, particularly during Ramadan, when community gatherings take on special significance.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a row of classic and vintage cars parked out front draws attention, delighting both children and adults.

The event feels like a full family outing, part market, part social gathering, offering something for parents, children and visitors of all ages.

In his message accompanying the video, Sheikh Mohammed thanked the Lootah family for organising what he described as a “remarkable community initiative” that helps promote "a spirit of communication and closeness among neighbourhood residents."

Sheikh Mohammed also urged Dubai Municipality, the Department of Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Fargan to expand similar initiatives across the emirate, highlighting their positive impact on encouraging entrepreneurship among young children and reinforcing family bonds.

He concluded by saying, “We are one big family in Dubai.”