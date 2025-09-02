Onam in Dubai: From Palestine to Philippines, how 18 cultures celebrated Kerala festival

When people think of Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, the images are familiar — men in crisp white mundu or dhoti, women draped in elegant kasavu saris, and families gathered around the traditional Onam sadya. But this year in Dubai, Onam transformed into something far more colourful and global.

At a grand celebration hosted by Blue Ocean Corporation, the festival became a meeting ground of 18 nationalities — Emiratis, Egyptians, Nepalese, Algerians, Filipinos, Syrians, Tunisians, Palestinians, Indians, and more. Each group came dressed in their traditional attire, bringing songs, dances, and fashion shows that represented their homeland.

What emerged was an Onam like no other — a festival not just of Kerala, but of cultures and traditions from across the world.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Stage of many cultures

The stage came alive with performances that would have been unimaginable in a traditional Onam. The evening opened with a soulful folk performance from Algeria, filling the hall with the rhythms of North Africa.

Palestinians sang a heartfelt song of home, a reminder of identity and belonging.

Then came a unique moment: Emiratis walked the ramp in kanduras, abayas, and burqas — a fashion show that blended heritage and elegance.

From Nepal, Manoj and Alpan took the stage with a guitar and microphone, their duet carrying the sounds of the mountain's music into Dubai's Onam.

“Back home, we could never imagine being part of Onam like this. But here, when we sang, people clapped like it was their own song. That’s the beauty of Dubai — your culture belongs, no matter where you are from,” said Manoj.

Egyptian musician Yahya Ibrahim stole hearts when he performed a classic Egyptian tune that had the crowd swaying. “Onam may be from Kerala, but in Dubai it feels like a festival for everyone. For me, standing on this stage and singing in Arabic is more than just performance. It’s a way to say ‘This is who we are, and we are welcome here.’ That sense of belonging is powerful,” said Yahya.

Syria's performance was a tribute to homeland, while Tunisia brought energy to the hall with a dance number that got audience tapping along.

Filipinos brought grace with a traditional folk dance in their traditional costume 'baro't saya'.

The Indian community kept the spirit of Onam alive with lively dances to traditional and modern beats, filling the hall with the familiar festive energy of Kerala.

More than just a feast

No Onam is complete without the Sadya, the grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. Attendees shared sambhar, avial, olan, thoran, and the payasam.

For Lebanese participant Manal Taha, the feast was just as meaningful as the performances. “Every time we celebrate Onam here, it feels so warm and welcoming. The Sadya is not just food, it is the spirit of togetherness. We sit side by side, and for that moment, there are no boundaries,” she said.

The theme of the event — ‘One Onam, One Spirit, One Family — echoed throughout the celebration.

“Our strength lies in our people. Every occasion reminds us that when we rise together, we create a culture of belonging, growth, and shared success,” said Dr Sathya Menon, group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation.

“There is so much happening in the world today, but here in the UAE we have the opportunity to show something different. By bringing people of so many nationalities, cultures, and backgrounds together under one roof, we are sending out a simple message that harmony is possible,” said Dr Sathya.

He said that their goal in hosting such celebrations is not just to mark a date on the calendar but to demonstrate that inclusivity is our strength. “When Egyptians, Emiratis, Nepalese, Indians, Filipinos, and so many others celebrate Onam alongside each other, it shows that people can rise above differences,” said Dr Sathya.