Oman extradites man wanted by UAE for armed assault, stealing gold jewellery

The extradition was the fruit of collaboration between the Oman Royal Police and UAE Ministry of Interior

Published: Sat 6 Sept 2025, 9:24 AM

Oman has extradited a man wanted by the UAE in connection with a violent home assault and robbery, the Royal Oman Police announced on Saturday.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing security cooperation between the National Central Bureaus of the Royal Oman Police and the UAE Ministry of Interior.

The Sultanate's police authority said the successful extradition highlights the effectiveness of joint security efforts between the two nations, aimed at ensuring that fugitives cannot evade justice by crossing borders.

According to officials, the suspect was arrested in Oman and subsequently handed over to UAE authorities. He is accused of breaking into a family’s home, attacking its members with a bladed weapon, and stealing gold jewellery before fleeing across the border into Oman.

The UAE Ministry of Interior has not immediately issued a comment on the extradition.