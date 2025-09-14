  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE, Oman sign agreement for good governance, joint cooperation

The MoU underscores the two countries' commitment to consolidating the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 7:48 PM

The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) and the State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority of Oman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance joint cooperation in the field of oversight and develop mechanisms for good governance.

The MoU was signed during a meeting between Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, and Sheikh Ghosn Hilal Al Alawi, Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority of Oman, in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU underscores the two countries' commitment to consolidating the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability, and enhancing their role in protecting public resources and supporting sustainable development.