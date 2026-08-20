First-ever Olive Ridley turtle nest found on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi has recorded the first-ever nesting of an Olive Ridley turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea) in the emirate, a discovery officials are calling a significant milestone for marine biodiversity in the Capital.

The nest was found on Saadiyat Island during a routine monitoring patrol by the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi's coastline and offshore islands are primarily known as Hawksbill turtle nesting grounds, with the first confirmed Green turtle nest recorded only in 2023. The Olive Ridley find now makes it the third confirmed nesting marine turtle species in the emirate's waters.

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Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, described the discovery as a landmark moment for marine biodiversity in the emirate, reflecting the health of Abu Dhabi's waters and the resilience of its ecosystems, and affirming the impact of the emirate's long-term commitment to conservation.

EAD's turtle patrol volunteers found the nest during a routine Saadiyat Turtle Patrol monitoring schedule and tracked it via a solar-powered camera with support from the agency's marine specialists. As the expected hatching date approached, volunteers intensified their patrols, returning every morning and through the night to supervise the hatchlings' emergence.

Timeline and hatching results

The turtle nested on March 29, 2026, laying 109 eggs. Hatchlings emerged on May 25, 2026, with 40 successfully reaching the sea — a hatching success rate of about 37 per cent. As the first recorded Olive Ridley nesting in Abu Dhabi, and one occurring at the edge of the species' known range, EAD said some variability in reproductive outcome was expected, and that the successful emergence confirms local conditions were sufficient to support a full reproductive cycle, providing a baseline for future monitoring.

Since Olive Ridley turtles had never previously been recorded nesting in Abu Dhabi, EAD partnered with Khalifa University to confirm the species through DNA barcoding, a technique that compares genetic sequences against international reference databases. The analysis confirmed a 99 per cent genetic match to Lepidochelys olivacea.

Maitha Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, said confirming the turtle's identity through DNA barcoding ensured the finding was backed by the highest level of scientific evidence, adding that beyond a new nesting record, it contributes to understanding of marine turtle distribution across the region.

Why the species matters

Olive Ridley turtles are recognised internationally as indicator species, meaning their presence reflects the overall condition of the marine ecosystems they inhabit.

Feeding on jellyfish, crabs, shrimp and molluscs, they help balance the marine food web and support coral reefs and seagrass habitats, while their nesting transfers nutrients that support beach vegetation and shoreline stability. Listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, they nest at relatively few locations worldwide, making every confirmed nest internationally significant.

The find builds on more than 25 years of marine turtle research by EAD. Four of the world's seven marine turtle species have now been recorded in the emirate — Hawksbill, Green, Loggerhead and Olive Ridley — with Hawksbill the predominant nesting species and Loggerhead an occasional visitor.

EAD's latest aerial survey, conducted in 2024, put Abu Dhabi's marine turtle population at about 8,000 individuals, with nesting surveys confirming at least 17 nesting locations on offshore islands.

Together with the first confirmed Green turtle nest in 2023, EAD said the discovery continues to expand scientific understanding of marine turtle ecology in the emirate and underscores the value of sustained ecological monitoring in marine biodiversity conservation.