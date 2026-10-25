UAE oil spill: Beaches closed, smell explained, and what happens next

Some beaches in northern UAE have been closed, and cleanup operations are under way after an oil spill from a tanker off the coast. The issue had earlier caused strong odours to be spread across different parts of the country. Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

On October 23, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) confirmed that a tanker oil spill was detected.

What is being done?

Teams began containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation as soon as the spill was detected, the ministry said. Umm Al Quwain municipality said fieldwork to contain the spill and limit its effect on marine life is continuing. The ministry urged fishermen and sea users to follow authorities’ instructions and avoid fishing in affected areas.

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Why were people smelling fuel?

The ministry linked the smell to the spill. Before the spill was confirmed, Khaleej Times reported that residents had noticed a "fuel-like" smell for three days, and authorities said there was no cause for concern.

Which beaches have been closed?

According to the ministry, all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain have been temporarily closed. In Sharjah, Al Hamriyah Beach was also closed as a precaution to prevent pollution from reaching the coast.

On Saturday, Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department announced that it had closed all its beaches "until further notice", although the authority did not immediately disclose the reason.

What should residents do?

Avoid affected beaches until authorities reopen them

Do not fish in affected waters

Rely on official channels for updates and avoid spreading rumours, the ministry advised

Follow instructions from local authorities

Is this the first time the UAE has experienced a spill?

No. The UAE's coasts have seen some incidents of oil spills in recent years.

June 2025: The UAE coastguard rescued 24 crew members after oil tanker Adalynn collided with cargo vessel Front Eagle off Khor Fakkan in the Gulf of Oman. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said the crash was caused by a navigational misjudgment by one of the vessels. The incident led to minor surface damage to the outer hulls of both ships and a small oil spill.

May 2025: Swimming at Khorfakkan’s Al Zubarah beach was temporarily suspended after an oil spill. The reason behind the spill and the exact location were unknown, but authorities responded quickly, and it was contained.

October 2024: An oil spill hit a beach next to Fujairah's Snoopy Island. Hotels on Al Aqah Beach reported it; a team from the environmental authority rushed to the site, and the area was cleaned up quickly.

May 2022: Beaches in Fujairah and Kalba were closed after spills and reopened once cleaned. Fishermen had alerted the authorities.

What happens next?

The closures will remain until technical teams finish assessments. The ministry has said it will release further updates on the incident and response efforts.