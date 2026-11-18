Not every online attack or rumour deserves a response, as engaging in media battles created by others can give greater attention to those behind them and distract from more important priorities, a senior UAE official said on Wednesday.

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), added that while social media platforms can quickly amplify criticism and misinformation, responding to every controversy is not necessarily the most effective approach, particularly when the attention could benefit those attempting to provoke a reaction.

“I believe we should not become immersed in other people’s crises, nor should we allow others to drag us into battles where they choose the nature, timing and tools,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Speaking during a session titled The Battle of Narratives: When Information Becomes a Weapon at the first edition of the Ajman Media Forum 2026, held under the theme The Signal, Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of maintaining a clear national direction rather than allowing external narratives to dictate the public conversation.

His remarks addressed concerns over the speed of responses to online attacks and rumours targeting the UAE, particularly when criticism spreads rapidly across social media platforms.

Al Nuaimi explained that engaging in disputes created by others could unintentionally increase the visibility of individuals or organisations seeking attention.

“It is very important to have priorities based on a national agenda and not allow others to drag you into battles they create for you,” he said.

On protecting the UAE’s international reputation and the credibility built by its leadership amid repeated misinformation campaigns, Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law, preserving the values of Emirati society and maintaining a focus on development and communication.

He stressed that protecting the country’s reputation does not require engaging in every online confrontation.

'World without walls'

Al Nuaimi also warned that information has become one of the most powerful tools for influencing public opinion, with the ability to shape both people’s thinking and emotions.

“We are living in an era where the world has become without walls or borders,” he said, explaining that information now travels rapidly and can influence audiences across geographical boundaries.

According to Al Nuaimi, the battle for public opinion is increasingly a battle of narratives, making effective communication essential to the success of political, economic and educational initiatives.

He said even well-designed projects could struggle to achieve their objectives without a strong media strategy capable of communicating their purpose to the public.

“If you win the media battle, you win the battle. But if you lose the media battle, I doubt you can win on other fronts,” he said.

However, he stressed that possessing the truth alone does not guarantee success in influencing public opinion.

He explained that facts must be presented within a convincing narrative that audiences can understand and accept, rather than through messages designed only to persuade those who already agree with them.

Credibility among UAE's most valuable assets

Al Nuaimi also highlighted credibility as one of the most valuable assets for journalists and media professionals, warning that public trust cannot be established simply through visibility or popularity.

He recalled how a prominent American television news anchor had once ranked higher than the US president in public credibility surveys, illustrating how trust can be built over years of consistent reporting.

He said media professionals seeking to influence public opinion must recognise that credibility is ultimately determined by their audiences.

Addressing the growing influence of organised online campaigns, often described as electronic trolls, Al Nuaimi urged media professionals to develop expertise in specific fields rather than attempting to comment on every issue.

He advised journalists and commentators to establish their own professional identities, build knowledge in their areas of specialisation and avoid imitating other public figures.

He also emphasised the importance of relying on credible references when addressing issues of national concern, particularly when online campaigns target countries or public figures.

In the UAE, he said, the country's leadership provides a clear direction through its public statements and initiatives, particularly in areas such as investing in national talent, empowering young people and supporting women.

He described trust and credibility as among the country's most valuable assets, urging those working in the media to protect them through responsible communication.