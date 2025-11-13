'They want to distract us': UAE official hits back at boycott calls amid Sudan crisis

A top UAE official has hit back at systematic “demonisation campaigns” targeting the country, stating that the nation will not be distracted from its priorities and will respond with actions and achievements, not a war of words.

In an interview on Podcast 71, Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council, addressed the recent ‘Boycott the UAE’ campaigns circulating online, particularly in relation to the conflict in Sudan.

He asserted that these were not new or spontaneous, but rather the latest chapter in a long-running effort by state-backed organisations to tarnish the UAE’s reputation.

“These campaigns are not new…they have been recurring for more than 15 years, always looking for something to attack the UAE,” Dr Al Nuaimi stated. “The goal of all these campaigns is the demonisation of the UAE, this emerging nation that has managed to create its own path.”

He argued that the UAE’s success and its forward-looking model have made it a target for those with conflicting ideologies. “The presence of the UAE in this context embarrasses many, and so everyone sees you as a challenge,” he said.

When asked how the UAE should react, he was clear. “They want to distract us from our priorities. We will respond to them, but we will respond with our morals, with our actions, with our achievements.”

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, previously highlighted the importance of distinguishing the UAE’s policy from “noise” and “fake news” surrounding the country’s involvement in Sudan.

Dr Ali Rashid addressed the allegations of the UAE fuelling the conflict in Sudan by supporting one side. "Our response is that we are the largest investor in Africa and the largest supporter of humanitarian work in Africa,” he said. “Does it make sense for the UAE to go to a place where it invests tens of billions and at the same time work to destabilise it? This is illogical.”

The UAE’s efforts have always been humanitarian first. Since the conflict began, the UAE has provided close to $700 million in humanitarian assistance. Between 2014 and 2025, the UAE has provided close to $3.95 billion in aid to the Sudanese people.

The country had earlier noted a marked increase in unfounded accusations and deliberate propaganda from the Port Sudan Authority. The country called this a part of a “calculated pattern of deflection — shifting blame to evade responsibility for their own actions — intended to prolong the war and obstruct a genuine peace process”.

Dr Ali Rashid stressed that the UAE’s involvement in the Quartet (along with the US, the UK, and Saudi Arabia) is a result of the international community’s trust in the nation and its historic ties with the Sudanese people, forged by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“We are not a stranger to Sudan,” he said, emphasising the UAE’s commitment to the country’s unity. “We reject the division of Sudan, frankly and clearly…The division of Sudan will harm everyone, especially the countries of the region.”

The UAE has supported Sudan and its people over the past five decades, including throughout its various crises and conflicts.

Dr Al Nuaimi called for a Sudanese-led solution to the conflict, urging all factions to put their national agenda first.

“My advice to our Sudanese brothers: Sit with each other, recalculate your accounts, make concessions to one another, and think about the future of your children and grandchildren,” he urged. “Do not be strengthened by the outside against your partners in the homeland.”

He concluded with a call for national unity and vigilance , reminding parents of their crucial role in protecting their children from extremist ideologies that spread online. “This is your responsibility…to protect them, to fortify them from being hijacked from the outside.”