NYU Abu Dhabi announces 87 scholarship recipients for Summer Academy Class of 2027

NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has selected 87 high-achieving Emirati secondary school students for the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholarship for Outstanding High School Students, Class of 2027.

Selected students include Abdulaziz Ahmed Sarhan Saeed Alkaabi, Aisha Humaid Hamad Saeed Alshamsi, Dana Yousef Khaleel Ibraheem Alhammadi, Hamdan Mohammed Saif Khamis Alkaabi, Lara Rashed Obaid Ali Alsuwaidi, Mariam Saeed Saif Matar AlMazrouei, Mohamed Abdulsalam Alhashmi and Zainab Hussain Mohamed Sadiq Al Khoori.

The students will join NYUAD’s 18-month Summer Academy enrichment program, which prepares Emirati youth for admission to and success at leading universities worldwide.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Now in its 16th year, the programme is among the UAE’s most prestigious opportunities for Emirati secondary school students. It recognises academic excellence, leadership potential and ambition, while giving participants the skills and confidence needed to pursue higher education.

Alumni of the programme have gone on to study at institutions including Yale, Princeton, NYU New York, NYU Abu Dhabi, the London School of Economics, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and King’s College London.

Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the program reflects the UAE’s commitment to investing in young people.

“The Summer Academy reflects our commitment to investing in young people with the talent, curiosity, and determination to shape the future of the UAE,” she said.

“By nurturing academic excellence, critical thinking, and leadership, the program empowers students to pursue opportunities at the world’s leading universities while remaining connected to the values and aspirations of our nation.”

The programme begins after Grade 10 or Year 11 and combines two intensive five-week summer sessions at NYU Abu Dhabi with enrichment activities during the academic year.

Students take courses in critical thinking, academic writing, leadership and public speaking, as well as language and mathematics test preparation. Co-curricular activities further develop communication, teamwork and leadership skills.

During their first summer, participants are introduced to NYUAD’s research ecosystem through visits to research centres, where they explore emerging fields and learn how innovation can help address global challenges.

In the second summer, students enroll in an NYUAD Track Course, an undergraduate-level course adapted for Summer Academy participants and taught by university faculty. Courses include engineering, biological sciences and entrepreneurship, and combine laboratory work, project-based learning, field trips and classroom instruction.

Students also receive academic and personal support throughout the programme. They participate in online classes and refresher weekends during Grade 11 or Year 12, then receive support with researching universities, writing essays, and submitting applications in Grade 12 or Year 13.

The program concludes with a graduation ceremony, where students and their families celebrate their achievements and receive certificates of completion.

Fatma Abdulla, Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Senior Vice Provost for Strategy and Planning at NYU Abu Dhabi, welcomed the new cohort.

“Each new Summer Academy cohort brings together exceptional students with the ambition to challenge themselves and the potential to make meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond,” she said.

“Over the next 18 months, these scholars will engage in rigorous academic study, develop lasting friendships, and gain the confidence and perspective needed to thrive at leading universities around the world.”