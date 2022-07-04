Nuts Arabia introduces personalised gift boxes for Ramadan and Eid Al Adha

The company's premium nuts and dried fruits packages can be customised with logos and names

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 7:03 PM

Nuts Arabia, a fruit and nut gifting company, has introduced over twenty different varieties of gift boxes this year for the festive season.

The boxes are available on the online platform NutsArabia.com and come with free delivery all over the country. The company has also announced the release of the 'Native Pack', a bundle pack designed for the expat community in the UAE to send to their families in their home countries.

For local residents, the 'Ramadan Bundle Pack' offers bulk items that can be ordered online.

Dates from Saudi Arabia are available in both loose as well as gift boxes including the popular varieties Ajwa, Khudri, Majdool, Mabroom, Safawi, and Sagayi.

Nuts Arabia gift boxes are made of premium quality packaging and are in line with HACCP Certification standards.

“The unique personalized corporate gift box with high quality premium nuts and dried fruits is one of our best sellers, especially for corporates who want to celebrate events with employees and for consumers who are looking for gifting healthy snacks for those they love and care about.” says, Nazeer Aval, CEO & Co-founder of NutsArabia.com.