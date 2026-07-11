UAE retailers say baby bottles recalled in Saudi Arabia are not sold locally

Parents in the UAE are unlikely to find a baby feeding bottle recalled in Saudi Arabia on the shelves of local supermarkets and pharmacies, according to checks carried out by Khaleej Times.

The reassurance comes after Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 22 units of Nursh 8oz Reusable Baby Bottles (Product No. B11654). The authority warned that parts of the bottle's outer protective layer could peel or detach, creating small loose pieces that could pose a choking hazard to infant.

To understand whether the affected bottles are available in the UAE, Khaleej Times contacted retailers and visited stores across Dubai. "We do not stock the below range of products," Warwick Gird, general manager for marketing and E-commerce at Spinneys, told Khaleej Times.

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Arun Thottyan from the marketing, communications and e-commerce team at Al Madina supermarkets also confirmed that the recalled bottles are not sold at its stores.

"We do not have this product at our supermarket," he said.

Khaleej Times also checked with Night to Night stores, where sales staff said they had never stocked the Nursh brand. "We don't have this brand. We have other baby feeding bottle brands, but not this one," said a salesperson.

Similar responses came from several pharmacies in Dubai's Deira area. "We have feeding bottles from other brands, but not NURSH," one pharmacy salesperson told Khaleej Times.

While the product does not appear to be available at the retailers contacted, Khaleej Times has also reached out to an e-commerce platform to verify whether the recalled bottles have ever been listed or sold in the UAE. A response was awaited at the time of publication.

Parents in the UAE who may have bought the product while travelling or through international online marketplaces are advised to check the product number carefully. If it matches the recalled batch, they should stop using the bottle and contact the manufacturer for a replacement or refund.