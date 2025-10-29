2 nurses on first flight to UAE save passenger from cardiac arrest 35,000 ft in air

For Abhijith Jees and Ajeesh Nelson — two young nurses from Kerala on their first-ever international flight — the journey was supposed to be the start of a new life in the UAE, where they were set to begin their careers saving lives. Little did they know, their very first patient would appear before they even touched down.

It was still dark outside when the flight they were travelling on lifted off from Kochi at 5.30am on October 13, bound for Abu Dhabi. Most passengers were asleep and somewhere over the Arabian Sea the aircraft was cruising at 35,000 feet, when the calm was broken as Abhijith heard a faint gasp — someone was struggling to breathe.

“I heard someone struggling to breathe,” he recalled. “When I turned, I saw a man slumped in his seat, unresponsive. I checked his pulse, there was none. That’s when I realised he was in cardiac arrest.”

Racing against time

Sameer (name changed), a 34-year-old man from Thrissur, Kerala, had collapsed suddenly. Abhijith jumped from his seat and began Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) right there in the aisle. Cabin crew rushed to assist, clearing space as fellow travellers watched anxiously.

Ajeesh, who was seated a few rows away heard the commotion and joined him. “There was no panic. We just knew what had to be done. Abhijith started chest compressions, and I supported him. It was about staying calm and doing our best,” said Ajeesh.

The two nurses worked in coordination, alternating compressions and monitoring the passenger’s breathing. The narrow aisle of the aircraft became an emergency ward. After two intense rounds of CPR, there was a flicker of movement as a faint pulse returned, and the man started to breathe again.

“When I saw him move, I felt immense relief. That moment reminded me why we chose this profession. No matter where we are, we carry that responsibility with us,” said Abhijith.

Help from a doctor on board

Among the passengers was Dr Arif Abdul Khadir, who came forward to assist. Together with the nurses, he stabilised the patient, started IV fluids, and monitored his vitals for the remaining of the flight.

“When he finally responded, it felt like a blessing. It was our first journey abroad, and to be able to save a life before even starting our new jobs, that was the best welcome we could have imagined,” said Ajeesh.

When the flight landed in Abu Dhabi, airport medical teams were on standby to take over. The passenger was transferred for further treatment and later reported to be in stable condition.

For Abhijith, 26, from Wayanad, and Ajeesh, 29, from Chengannur, it was their first day as employees of Response Plus Medical (RPM), a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding, one of the UAE’s largest emergency and onsite medical service providers.

After the flight, the two nurses quietly continued to their new workplace without mentioning what had happened. It was only later, when a fellow traveller, Brint Anto, also an RPM employee, recounted the story, that their act of bravery came to light.

Recognition, praise

When the story reached the management, RPM honoured the two nurses with certificates of appreciation, recognising their professionalism and composure during the emergency.

“Well done Ajeesh and Abhijith, who have shown the true spirit of RPM by saving a patient outside the hospital environment,” said Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding. “The RPM family salutes the great work of our members.”

Dr Mohamed Ali, medical director of RPM Projects, said the episode demonstrates how critical quick action can be during cardiac emergencies. “In any cardiac arrest, every second counts. Early recognition and prompt CPR can make the difference between life and death, whether it happens in a hospital or mid-flight,” said Dr Ali.

The passenger’s family later expressed heartfelt thanks to the nurses and the doctor who helped save their loved one. “We cannot thank them enough,” they said in a message. “They were strangers to us, yet they gave him another chance at life. Their kindness and courage will always stay in our prayers.”

Now settled in Abu Dhabi and beginning their new chapter, both nurses say the incident has changed the way they view their work.

“We came here to start our careers. Saving a life on the way made us realise what this profession truly means,” said Ajeesh

“You never expect something like this to happen. But when it does, you just act. That morning in the sky will stay with us forever,” said Abhijith.