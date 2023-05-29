UAE: Now, renew Emirates ID card, passport from anywhere in the world, says report

Dubai’s 3-Day Super Sale ends today: Last chance to get up to 90% discounts; 5 tips to bag the best deals
Residents are saving big by shopping for the upcoming Eid Al Adha and summer holidays more than a month in advance
The UAE has recently launched a service allowing individuals to renew their Emirates ID card and passport from outside the United Arab Emirates. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has introduced this long-awaited change.
However, there is a crucial condition that individuals must meet to avail of this service—the applicant must personally apply for the transaction through the authority's dedicated smart application, ensuring that they are the rightful owner of the documents.
According to an Arabic daily, Emarat AlYoum, Nasser Ahmed Al-Abdouli, the Director of Customer Happiness Management at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, shed light on renewing Emirati ID cards from abroad. He informed that the authority now exclusively offers the renewal service through its smart application. If the request is submitted through printing centres or by someone other than the transaction owner within the country, the application will be rejected if it is found out that the person is outside the UAE.
During an interview with 'Noor Dubai' radio, Al-Abdouli elaborated on the steps involved in renewing ID cards from overseas. "Individuals residing outside the UAE can access the authority's smart application on their mobile phones," he explained. "They can select the service for renewing ID cards from abroad, submit their application, pay the fees, and complete the transaction seamlessly."
Al-Abdouli urged everyone to adhere to the guidelines, particularly citizens, while taking a photograph for the documents. It is crucial to comply with the official dress code.
The authority has outlined nine specific criteria that must be met to ensure the acceptance of personal photos submitted through their smart systems, irrespective of the applicant's age. These standards include:
The authority urges all customers to double-check the accuracy and validity of their ID numbers and expiration dates when applying for renewal or replacement.
They should also verify the correctness of the data entered in the electronic form before making the payment to avoid any delays in processing their transactions. Additionally, individuals are advised to verify the accuracy of their phone numbers, email addresses, and preferred delivery methods indicated in the electronic form.
ALSO READ:
Residents are saving big by shopping for the upcoming Eid Al Adha and summer holidays more than a month in advance
Multiple donors contributed to the cause, including the Mohammed bin Rashid's 1 Billion Meals campaign
From glamorous, Michelin star eateries to humble fast-food chains, here is a definitive dining guide for those looking to eat like royalty
Residents and visitors at the world-renowned eatery quickly picked up their phones to record the moment
Top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed during this week's draw
First shipment of more than 90 containers carrying excellent quality, fully ripened Sindhri and Almas varieties reached Emirates by sea
Many eateries open specifically for this demographic and keep their meals at lower prices for them
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes that the countries would implement the agreement they reached in Brussels in February