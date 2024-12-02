Read about UAE's history, future aims in National Atlas book launched on National Day

Photo: WAM File

On Eid Al Etihad, the launch of the UAE National Atlas book was announced by the Federal Geographic Information Centre.

The book includes a special chapter which takes the reader through a journey on the country's historical path, highlighting the establishment of the Union, which the founding fathers worked on from 1968 until the declaration of the UAE in December 1971.

The atlas serves as an official reference that provides geographic information, indicators, aerial photographs, and satellite images, presented within a geographic and temporal context that spans the country's achievements over the past fifty years.

The atlas covers a wide range of social, economic, environmental, and historical sectors, including education, health, energy, water, culture, heritage, roads, transportation, telecommunications, population, environment, geographic information, and many others.

This version embodies the success of the country over the past fifty years and the government's future aspirations for the coming years. It also serves as a reliable source of data, combining geographic information and spatial geographic analysis, enabling readers to understand the development achieved by the UAE, thanks to continuous efforts and visionary leadership.

The UAE National Atlas includes a series of spatial geographic references produced by the Federal Geographic Information Centre in collaboration with federal and official entities in the country.

This is part of the national strategy for geographic information infrastructure aimed at enhancing the contribution of the geographic information sector to the knowledge economy and supporting the UAE's position in line with its vision for the UAE Centennial 2071.