'Now, I will be free': Illegal UAE residents find hope as visa amnesty kicks off on Sept 1

For hundreds of overstaying expats, the news of UAE's upcoming amnesty program, set to begin on Sunday, September 1, has brought a much-needed sigh of relief.
“It was my dream to work in the UAE. When I arrived, I was so happy. But this joy did not stay with me for long,” said Kamil, a 32-year-old Bangladeshi worker residing in Jebel Ali.
Kamil arrived in the UAE on a visit visa in December 2019, hoping to secure plastering work. However, the onset of the covid pandemic disrupted his plans. “I worked on a visit visa for three months, but due to covid, my employer couldn't issue my residency visa. In February 2022, I approached him again, but he told me I had to clear all my penalties first, which I couldn’t afford to do,” said Kamil.
The amnesty has given him a second chance. “Finally, I will be able to work in the UAE peacefully after finding a job. This government scheme will help me live my dreams of working in the UAE,” he said.
The Emirates' upcoming amnesty program has been welcomed by many illegal residents and those who overstayed their visit visa period as a chance to rectify their status or return home without facing penalties. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) announced that no fines or fees will be imposed during the two-month amnesty period.
Mohammed Saqlain, a 35-year-old Pakistani national, shared his story of hardship after arriving in the UAE on a visit visa last year. “My company promised to employ me and issue my residency visa. However, after overstaying for a month, I was told that my visa would not be issued. I found myself unable to leave the country or obtain a visa due to my status,” said Saqlain.
Facing an uncertain future, Saqlain was forced to take on odd jobs to survive. “I had to work odd jobs to support my family and my stay in Dubai. On average, I earned about Dh40 a day,” he said. The amnesty program has given him renewed hope. “Now, with this amnesty, I will be free and can visit my family back home. When I return to the UAE, I will make sure that I do not break any law,” added Saqlain.
This amnesty marks the fourth such program by the UAE government since 2007, providing an opportunity for overstaying residents to start a new life, free from overstaying penalties.
