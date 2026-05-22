1 of only 3 worldwide: Novo Nordisk's pharma hub in UAE to help over 2.6 million patients

The UAE's position as a global hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing has received a major boost, with Danish company Novo Nordisk announcing the opening of a regional distribution centre in the country — one of only three such facilities worldwide.

The company, known for its treatments for diabetes, obesity and rare diseases, said it chose the UAE because of the country's advanced investment and logistics capabilities, as well as its stable business environment.

Studies showed that the UAE is a leader in managing pharmaceutical systems, bringing together regulation, manufacturing, logistics and data in a modern framework that plans ahead rather than just reacting to problems, the company said. The project also builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the UAE, with a partnership dating back more than four decades.

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What else will the Novo Nordisk facility do?

The new facility will serve up to 70 countries across the Gulf, Africa and Central Asia. It will help provide treatment to more than 2.6 million patients across a population of over one billion people. The centre will connect production sites in Europe, Asia and the Americas with regional markets, making the UAE a key link in global pharmaceutical supply chains.

Novo Nordisk also plans to set up a scientific office and launch a training programme for Emirati nationals, further strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for pharmaceutical investment.

Part of UAE's economic security

Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said that keeping medicines available is now a key part of the country's economic security.

"Pharmaceutical security is no longer solely a health concept; it has become a fundamental pillar of the national economic security framework, particularly in light of global supply chain challenges," he said.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said the growth of the UAE's pharmaceutical sector shows that the country has a mature system that can attract global investment and turn it into real value for the national economy.

Al Hajeri added that the UAE is working to build an integrated model that connects investment, regulation and manufacturing. This approach helps make the system more sustainable and less vulnerable to outside shocks.

The announcement follows other major pharmaceutical investments in the UAE, including Hillhouse Investment Management opening a new office in Abu Dhabi. These developments show that global investors are looking for countries that can handle complexity, not just offer easy market access.