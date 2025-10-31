  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you a bit less than in October

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 10:52 AM

The UAE on Friday (October 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of November 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has lowered rates in November 2025. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from November 1 and are as follows:

PetrolNovemberOctober
Super 98Dh2.63Dh2.77
Special 95Dh2.51Dh2.66
E-Plus 91Dh2.44Dh2.58

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in September will cost you a bit higher as last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

PetrolNovemberOctober
Super 98Dh134.13Dh141.27
Special 95Dh128.01Dh135.66
E-Plus 91Dh124.44Dh131.58

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

PetrolNovemberOctober
Super 98Dh163.06Dh171.74
Special 95Dh155.62Dh164.92
E-Plus 91Dh151.28Dh159.96

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

PetrolNovemberOctober
Super 98Dh194.62Dh204.98
Special 95Dh185.74Dh196.84
E-Plus 91Dh180.56Dh190.92