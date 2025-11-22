  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 22, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 05:20 | DXB clear.png28°C

UAE weather tomorrow: Dubai temperature to drop to 21ºC; chance of light rainfall

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 6:13 PM

Top Stories

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

Dubai Airshow crash: IAF pilot's mortal remains repatriated to India

Dubai Airshow crash: IAF pilot's mortal remains repatriated to India

Dubai Run 2025: From road closures to Bib collection, here's everything you need to know

Dubai Run 2025: From road closures to Bib collection, here's everything you need to know

Residents in the UAE on Sunday, November 23, can expect partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times with a probability of light rainfall during the night and Monday morning.

In Dubai, temperatures will range between 21ºC and 31ºC, while Abu Dhabi will see lows of 22ºC and highs of 31ºC.

Recommended For You

UAE: Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to build new VVIP terminal

UAE: Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to build new VVIP terminal

CFI Group strengthens board of directors with strategic appointments of global experts

CFI Group strengthens board of directors with strategic appointments of global experts

Trump to meet New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on November 21

Trump to meet New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on November 21

Dubai schools' new KHDA ratings: What parents need to know

Dubai schools' new KHDA ratings: What parents need to know

Ai Goto dominates Faldo Junior Final in Al Ain; UAE’s Rayhan Ahmed best of home hopes

Ai Goto dominates Faldo Junior Final in Al Ain; UAE’s Rayhan Ahmed best of home hopes

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate with a speed of 10 – 20 kpmh and reaching up to 35 Kmph. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.