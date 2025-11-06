Dh100-million UAE lottery winner reveals plans: Bring parents, buy island home

Even after becoming Dh100 million richer overnight, Abu Dhabi resident Anilkumar Bolla says he intends to keep working — at least for now. The 29-year-old Indian IT professional also plans to continue calling the UAE home for at least the next decade.

“I plan to continue working for now,” he told Khaleej Times in an interview weeks after the life-changing win. “I want to stay in the UAE for at least the next 10 years. This win gives me the opportunity to invest and plan carefully for the future.”

Originally from Telangana, India, Anilkumar moved to Abu Dhabi about a year and a half ago and has been working in the IT field since. “Like most people coming here to the UAE, I wanted to support my family and build a better future for them,” he said. “My parents had small dreams, and I always wanted to fulfil them.”

The top priority for Anilkumar is to move his family — his parents and brother — to the UAE so they can live together. “The UAE is a very safe and secure country, and I’m happy to build my life here,” he said. “I want my parents and brother to experience the life I have here and be close to me.”

He hasn’t shared the news with them in person yet. “I want to fly back home and tell them face-to-face so I can see the joy in their eyes. I know my mom will cry happy tears.”

From simple routine to sudden fortune

Before the life-changing draw, Anilkumar led a quiet, predictable life - working during the day, spending time with friends, and staying connected with family back home. His routine was upended when, on October 18, he received an unexpected call from the UAE Lottery team while sitting on his sofa at home.

“I was shocked and couldn’t believe it at first,” he said. “I had some water, tried to calm down, and then celebrated quietly. It was an unforgettable moment.”

The reality of the Dh100 million jackpot — the biggest in the country’s history — took a while to sink in. “It took a few days for it to really sink in. I was in shock at first, but after some time, I accepted that it’s real. It still feels unbelievable sometimes.”

‘One ticket changed my life’

Anilkumar started playing the UAE Lottery about a year ago, occasionally trying his luck with scratch cards and Lucky Day draws. “I skipped a couple of months, but I kept believing,” he recalled. “For the October 18 draw, I bought 12 tickets, and one of them changed my life.”

The first person he told was his close friend and colleague. “At first, he didn’t believe me, so I asked him to check The UAE Lottery website himself. When he saw my name, he was shocked and started congratulating me.”

Investing wisely, not spending wildly

While many might dream of instant luxury, Anilkumar is approaching his new fortune with restraint and careful planning. “The first thing I decided is to bring my family here and make sure they have everything they need,” he said. “I also want to buy a home, maybe in Yas Island or Saadiyat Island.”

He plans to seek professional financial advice before investing. “I want to invest in real estate and also in the stock market,” he explained. “I’m also thinking about starting an IT consultancy business with my colleague.”

Of course, he still wants to tick off one dream indulgence. “I have a dream to buy a supercar, and for sure, I want to fulfil my dream first. I haven’t decided yet what supercar I want. Then I want to celebrate this moment in a great resort or seven-star hotel and just enjoy this vibe for some time. Then I need to start planning this investment.”

Giving back and staying grounded

Despite his new multimillionaire status, Anilkumar said he intends to stay grounded and give back. “I plan to donate part of the money to charity,” he said. “I believe this blessing came through luck, and sharing it with people who need it gives me true happiness.”

For now, life remains low-key. Only a few people in his circle know about his win, and he plans to keep it that way. “I’ll continue to stay private and focus on my family and work,” he said. “I’ll take things slowly for now.”