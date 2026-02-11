‘Not magic shots’: UAE doctors explain who can take weight-loss injections

Weight-loss injections like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are becoming popular in the UAE and many residents see them as quick solutions to shed kilos. But UAE doctors said that these medications are not cosmetic shortcuts and they are not meant for everyone.

“These drugs were originally developed for diabetes. They belong to a class of medicines based on hormones that our body naturally produces to regulate blood sugar and metabolism,” said Dr Ali Aldibbiat, consultant in diabetes and endocrinology and MD and CEO of Newcastle Vitality Clinic.

He said that while these medications were first used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers later discovered that they also support weight reduction. “We should not look at them as a shortcut for weight loss. They are safe and effective when used properly, but they are helpers in a weight-loss journey and not magic solutions,” said Dr Ali.

Who can take them?

According to Dr Aldibbiat, eligibility depends on medical criteria. For weight management, these medicines are usually prescribed to people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 27 or higher if they also have weight-related conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, fatty liver or joint problems. Those with a BMI of 30 or above may qualify even if they do not have other health issues.

If prescribed for diabetes, doctors also consider blood sugar control and whether the patient has heart or kidney risks. “There is strong evidence that some of these medications protect the heart, kidneys and liver,” he added.

Rising demand, including cosmetic use

Doctors said that demand has increased significantly over the past year. “There has been a clear increase in demand for GLP-1 injections globally and in the UAE,” said Dr Brijesh Bharadwaj, a specialist in internal medicine at NMC Royal Hospital, DIP. “We are seeing younger, non-diabetic individuals requesting them mainly for cosmetic weight loss.”

He added that social media has played a major role in boosting awareness. “These medications are sometimes promoted as magical drugs with quick results, but often without explaining the possible risks.”

Not a substitute for healthy lifestyle

Doctors also said that injections alone are not enough. “There is a misconception that these are magical weight-loss drugs,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

“Many patients underestimate the importance of diet and physical activity. Once they stop the injections, weight can return quickly and sometimes even faster.”

Dr Aldibbiat mentioned that stopping the medication suddenly is not dangerous in most cases, but weight regain is common. “If the treatment is for diabetes, blood sugar levels may also rise quickly,” he said. “Treatment should only be stopped under medical advice.”

Possible side effects

Doctors describe these medications as generally safe and well tolerated. The most common side effects include nausea, occasional vomiting, constipation or diarrhoea, and bloating. These symptoms are usually temporary.

However, rapid weight loss can also lead to muscle loss if nutrition is not properly managed.

“When appetite reduces significantly, patients must ensure adequate protein and vitamin intake,” said Dr Bharadwaj. “Otherwise, there is a risk of nutritional deficiencies.”

Who should avoid them?

These medications are not suitable for everyone. People with a history of pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) should avoid them. They are also not recommended for those with a personal or family history of a rare thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma. Pregnant women, those trying to conceive, and breastfeeding mothers should not use them.

“Formal medical assessment is very important before starting these treatments,” said Dr Aldibbiat. “Patient selection and safety evaluation are essential.”

Pharmacists urge caution

Pharmacists said that awareness of these brands is high. “One common misconception is that these medications are quick-fix weight-loss solutions,” said Ravi Sharma, chief pharmacy officer at Burjeel Holdings. “In reality, they are long-term metabolic therapies that work best alongside lifestyle modification and medical monitoring.”

He added that these medicines are prescription-only and must be taken under physician supervision.

As demand grows across the UAE, experts have said the message is simple: these injections can be highly effective when used correctly, but they are medical treatments, not magic shots.