'Not just caretakers': How Emirati women helped shape UAE’s history since pre-Union days

The involvement of Emirati women in the UAE's society predates the Union itself, shaped by their essential roles within families, tribes, and local economies. While women did not take part in formal negotiations or the signing of treaties, their influence was deeply felt in the private and political spheres of society.

As Dr Salma Thani, Assistant Professor at the American University of Sharjah, explained, “Before the Union, women’s involvement in politics was mostly informal but still significant. Inside ruling families and households, women had real influence over decisions, alliances, and even conflict resolution.”

Ordinary women also shouldered the burden of economic and social stability during pearling seasons, managing finances, organising provisions, and maintaining cohesion while men were away. Although not always in the foreground, Emirati women’s contributions were indispensable to the survival of their communities and the eventual success of the Union.

Pre-Union

When it was time to bid farewell to the men who went out to sea during the pearling season, which used to start on June 1 and lasted sometimes until November, women would take charge of the local economy. They did everything from managing their own household and taking care of their children and elders to working in agriculture, harvesting dates, looking after supplies, and dealing with any payments that came from the sea. Women also weaved Sadu, a traditional embroidery form that was practiced by Bedouin women for centuries. These were instrumental as they were used for the very tents that housed them or used as a source of income.

“They often came together to organise mutual aid and sustain community life while the men were gone,” Thani said. “In other words, women were not just caretakers; they were managers, producers, and economic actors in their own right.”

Quiet, but essential role

Even during the critical years leading up to 1971, Emirati women played a quiet but essential role. “I would say yes, but indirectly,” Thani said when asked if women contributed to the formation of the UAE. “The formal negotiations that led to the Union in 1968–1971 were conducted by the male rulers. However, women contributed by sustaining the social fabric in the background. Through their roles as mothers and wives, they ensured stability at a critical time. They supported their families, reinforced kinship ties, and maintained social cohesion. All of which helped create the environment in which unity could succeed.”

Influential figures

Some women played major roles in mediating conflicts between tribes, as well as assisting in defending their respective emirates during skirmishes. Sheikha Hessa bint Al-Murr, the wife of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, who ruled Dubai in the early 1900s, would “rally armed forces to defend Dubai’s fort during an attack, hosted her own public majlis, and was a trader and businesswoman in her own right,” Thani said. A majlis is a cultural and political gathering space that, before the formation of the UAE, would include the ruling family hosting tribe members and citizens for peacemaking or dialogue.

“Another influential figure was Sheikha Salama bint Butti Al Qubaisi, the mother of Sheikh Zayed. She is remembered for ensuring stability in Abu Dhabi by urging her sons to remain united, and she even supported Sheikh Zayed financially when he struggled to sustain Al Ain’s economy before the discovery of oil,” she added.

“There is a saying that behind every great man, there is a great woman,” Thani said. “This has always been true in the Emirates. Women may not have held formal office before the Union, but their power and influence were crucial, politically, socially, and economically," she added.