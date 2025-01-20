'No sounds of bombs': Palestinians in UAE connect with families in Gaza, hope ceasefire lasts

Palestinians react as they make their way to return to their homes . Photo: Reuters

"We don't hear the sounds of bombs. It's quiet now. It's only the echoes of celebrations everywhere and people are returning." These were the first words a UAE-based Palestinian expat heard as soon as she managed to connect with her brother in Gaza.

For the first time in 15 months, Palestinians in Gaza didn't wake up to the sounds of airstrikes or the need to run for cover.

Islam M, a resident of Sharjah, was among many Palestinian expats who attempted to connect with their loved ones in the devastated Strip for the first time in 15 months—not to check if they were alive, but to congratulate them. "Before, when I called them, I could hear the fear and horror in their voices, but now my call was received with laughter and relief,” she said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After months of bombing and death, people were celebrating the ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the end of the near annihilation of the Palestinian territory. Walking through rubble, displaced, war-weary Gazans were returning to their homes or what was left of them.

65 family members gone

Despite losing 65 members of her family during the war, including her mother and father-in-law, and two houses destroyed—Islam remained hopeful.

“No matter how unsettled I am and scared that it will begin again tomorrow, I am happy to hear my brother is relieved," she said. "Even if it does not go through all three phases, at least if one day passes without a Palestinian dying, that's a win for us."

The initial 42-day truce was brokered by Qatari, US, and Egyptian mediators.

Reflecting on the past months, Islam said, “We really hope this ceasefire lasts; at least they get a break from the destruction.” The constant worry of losing a family member has weighed heavily on her heart. “Every day, I woke up fearing I might hear the news that someone was killed,” she shared.

Celebrating the release of prisoners