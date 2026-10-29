No photographs: Ras Al Khaimah Police to conduct field exercise at airport today

Motorists have been advised to take alternate routes and give priority to vehicles involved

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 29 Oct 2026, 3:41 PM
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Ras Al Khaimah Police will be conducting a field exercise as part of its effots to elnhance readiness.

The police exercise will involve the movement of military vehicles, the authority said. The exercise will be held at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, starting 4pm.

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Motorists have been advised to take alternate routes and give priority to vehicles involved.

It also urged residents to avoid spreading rumours or taking photographs. The police will conduct this exercise in coordination with strategic partners.

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